Las Vegas Natural History Museum To Celebrate CCSD Spring Break With STEM Career Quest This March

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is celebrating CCSD Spring Break with a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Career Quest from March 11-15.

This five-day, drop-off program will be held Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and culminates with a STEM Career Rally on March 16. Designed for students ages 7-11, STEM Career Quest aims to engage participants in the exciting world of STEM careers through a series of hands-on activities and engaging experiments with industry professionals as well as graduate students sharing their educational experience and passion.

Each day of the week will focus on a different STEM career, offering an in-depth exploration of the various fields and opportunities available for students. Whether it's delving into the world of robotics, uncovering the mysteries of environmental science, diving into marine biology, or exploring the endless possibilities of engineering, STEM Career Quest promises something for every young aspiring scientist, engineer, or technologist.

“STEM Career Quest is more than just a spring break program; it's a launchpad for future dreams,” said Grace Njoroge, Education Director of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. “By engaging students in hands-on exploration and real-world applications of the different STEM careers available, we lay the foundation for a future generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders. We don't just want to spark interest; we want to empower students to envision themselves as architects of tomorrow's world.”

Priced at $125 per student, STEM Career Quest registration is limited and only available for the full week. For more information and to register for STEM Career Quest, visit www.lvnhm.org/event-details/stem-career-quest-1. Museum Member and multi-child program discounts are available. Registration closes March 6 at 4 p.m.

Those unable to attend the whole week are invited to the STEM Career Rally on Saturday, March 16, which will bring the community together for a celebration of STEM careers. The rally will showcase the different STEM careers, knowledge and skills showcased throughout the week, providing an opportunity for those unable to attend the STEM Career Quest to experience and envision their future in the dynamic world of STEM.

STEM Career Rally is included with museum admission or membership and will be held during museum hours. Those interested in pre-purchasing their STEM Career Rally ticket can visit www.lvnhm.org. Located north of Cashman Center at 900 Las Vegas Blvd N., the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission tickets are priced at $14 per adult and $7 for children ages 3-11 and can be purchased online at www.lvnhm.org or at the door. Discounts are available for Nevada residents.

About the Las Vegas Natural History Museum

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum was established in 1989 by a small group of citizens who knew the community would benefit from the educational resources it could provide. After very humble beginnings, this private nonprofit museum is now a Smithsonian Affiliate, accredited with the American Alliance of Museums, and is a federal and state repository for fossils and artifacts. From the desert to the ocean, from Nevada to Africa, from prehistoric times to the present, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum takes visitors of all ages on a learning adventure around the world.