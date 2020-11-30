Las Vegas Natural History Museum Celebrates Giving Tuesday With $5,000 Donation Match

This GivingTuesday, an anonymous donor is inspiring generosity in Las Vegas by offering at match of up to $5,000 for all donations made to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum's fundraising campaign.

Due to COVID-19, the Museum, like many organizations, temporarily closed in March, was unable to host Bones and Booze or the annual Dinosaur Ball, and is now experiencing restricted capacity. A survey of 760 museums, published by the American Alliance of Museums, found that, "The survey results document extreme financial distress in the museum field. One-third (33%) of respondents were not confident they would be able to survive 16 months without additional financial relief, and 16 percent felt their organization was at significant risk of permanent closure."

To date, the Museum received grants to continue serving the community and raised over half of the remaining funds still needed through private donors and community partners. Marilyn Gillespie, founder and Executive Director of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum shared, "We are working hard to continue building on 29 years of educating our community about science, culture, and the world." Gillespie added, "The Museum may be endangered, but we have already seen incredible support from the community we serve. This $5,000 match gives us hope that more people will step forward, knowing their donations are needed now more than ever before."

To donate to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, visit www.lvnhm.org/donate or email development@lvnhm.org.

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You