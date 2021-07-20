LIO IBIZA is Coming to Las Vegas in October at Bellagio

The dates are now official for the year's most anticipated dining-entertainment experience. Marking its debut in the United States, Lío Ibiza by Pacha Group will bring its legendary cabaret from its Spanish island hideaway to Bellagio October 18-31 for a special takeover of The Mayfair Supper Club.

Beginning today, guests can submit reservation requests via www.MayfairLio.com to experience an evening like no other in Las Vegas. After submitting requests, guests will be contacted by a Mayfair Lío representative to confirm availability and reservation details. With intimate seating and high demand for the two-week takeover, guests are encouraged to reserve a spot early as the experience is anticipated to sell out quickly.

At Lío Las Vegas, guests become part of an all-night soiree, dancing and dining, immersed in a showstopping over-the-top production that evolves throughout the night with the iconic Bellagio fountains serving as a stunning backdrop.

Expect the unexpected. Sanity with a bit of madness, provocation, elegance, and beauty.

For more information, please visit www.MayfairLio.com.