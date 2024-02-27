Jimmy Failla Returns to Green Valley Ranch Resort This Summer

Comedian and radio host Jimmy Failla is returning to Green Valley Ranch Resort for a special performance of his highly-anticipated The Everybody Calm Down Tour. Following a sold-out performance at the property in 2023, Failla will perform Friday, July 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 1, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Jimmy is an American NY Times Best Selling Author, Host of Fox News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla, stand-up comedian, TV Pundit, and Host of the syndicated FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, which airs 12-3 EST Monday-Friday on Fox News Radio and streams on Fox Nation, Radio.Com and Tune In. The show is also available as a podcast on iTunes. Failla was raised in Levittown, New York. A former New York City cab driver, Failla was named Outstanding Male Comedian of the year at the 2014 New York City Nightlife Awards. His one-hour standup special, "State Of The Union," is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. He has also made multiple standup appearances on AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live." He played himself on "The Jim Gaffigan Show" on TV LAND.

Tickets for Jimmy Failla The Everybody Calm Down Tour are $37.50, $47.50, and $57.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.

