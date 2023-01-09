Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jazz Superstar Euge Groove To Perform At Santa Fe Station June 2023

Among other artists with whom Groove has recorded are Aaron Neville, Bonnie Raitt, Paula Abdul and Elton John.

Jan. 09, 2023  
Jazz superstar Euge Groove is returning to Las Vegas for a performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Saturday, June 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Euge Groove studied piano before taking saxophone studies while at high school. At the University of Miami, he gradually developed an interest in jazz. Gigging locally, he played in the All American College Band at Disney World, Orlando. Adept on alto and tenor saxophones and clarinet, he played in Latin and pop bands, including Exposé. In Los Angeles in 1987, together with James Slater he wrote 'Hearts on Fire', recorded by Richard Elliot on Power of Suggestion.

Elliot was with Tower Of Power and when he went solo, Groove took his place in the band, appearing on 1991's Monster on a Leash. He also played in the band accompanying Huey Lewis and the News on their Small World tour. In 1990, he toured with Richard Marx and later with others, including Joe Cocker, and Eros Ramazzotti. He toured again with Marx in 1997. Among other artists with whom Groove has recorded are Aaron Neville, Bonnie Raitt, Paula Abdul and Elton John.

At the end of the decade, Groove halted his busy touring schedule to begin work on a solo project that would result in his first album. His first single, 'Vinyl', spent 27 weeks on the R&R NAC/Smooth Jazz chart and he was voted Best Breakout Artist for the year. Bringing technical expertise and inventiveness to his playing, Groove comfortably straddles the worlds of both jazz and pop.

Tickets for Euge Groove are $42.50, $52.50, and $67.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.

Santa Fe Station is a top entertainment destination in northwest Las Vegas with a 60-lane bowling center, 16-screen multiplex movie theater, premier state-of-the art sports book and more than 2,200 slot and video poker machines. The property also boasts more than 13,000 square feet of meeting space and 200 hotel rooms and offers guests a wide variety of dining choices.

For more information, please contact (702) 658-4900, head to www.santafestation.com.




