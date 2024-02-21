Ink Spots To Perform At Black History Sweetheart Gala in Las Vegas

The World Famous Ink Spots, the third generation of the legendary vocal quartet originally formed in the 1930s, will perform at the Black History Sweetheart Gala. The event, presented by the City of Las Vegas Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Lou Ragland, a former audio engineer for the West Las Vegas Arts Center who joined The Ink Spots in 1978.

The Black History Sweetheart Gala will take place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at noon at the West Las Vegas Arts Center at 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Lou Ragland played a crucial role in keeping the iconic music of The Ink Spots alive for 40 years as a guitarist and vocalist. Today, group leader Eddie "Coco" Stancil continues to honor Ragland's memory by performing their classic hits in casinos, performing arts centers, and theaters worldwide.

The original Ink Spots was one of the first African American vocal groups to gain acceptance in the white community and defined the musical genre that created rhythm & blues, doo-wop, and rock and roll. While the group's members have changed over the years, their contribution to American music and pop culture has lived with their timeless recordings, such as "If I Didn't Care," "The Gypsy," and "Java Jive," among many others. Their music has been used in the soundtracks of such box office hits as "The Aviator"," Radio Days," and "The Shawshank Redemption." TV's "The Muppet Show" and "The Simpsons" have featured their hit song, "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire."

For more information about the Black History Sweetheart Gala, please call the West Las Vegas Arts Center at 702-229-4800 or visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org.