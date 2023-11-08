Impractical Jokers Will Bring The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour to Resorts World Theatre in January

Q, Murr, and Sal, creators and stars of truTV's longest-running and top-rated original comedy, Impractical Jokers, announced new dates of the DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, including a one-night-only stop at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. After a successful first year, the Impractical Jokers are excited to be back onstage, bringing new jokes and videos to fans across the nation. The Jokers will take the stage on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Presenting never-before-seen videos and storytelling stand-up, fans across the country will get to enjoy the jokers' comedic hits live on stage once again. Q, Murr, and Sal have been making audiences laugh on Impractical Jokers for over 10 years and their latest tour promises the same.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

To purchase tickets and for more information on this performance at Resorts World Theatre, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.