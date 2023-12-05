Hartbeat & Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions Add Second ALL START COMEDY JAM Performance At Resorts World Theatre

The beloved comedy showcase will deliver two can't-miss nights of championship-level performances and special guest appearances, Feb. 9-10, 2024.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions and global entertainment company, Hartbeat, have added another star-studded live stand-up comedy presentation of ALL STAR COMEDY JAM at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, over Big Game Weekend 2024.

The beloved comedy showcase will deliver two can't-miss nights of championship-level performances and special guest appearances, Feb. 9-10, 2024. Tickets for the Feb. 9, 2024, showcase will go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets for the Feb. 10, 2024 show are on sale now. 

Known for breaking stars and celebrating comedy's biggest legends, this year's event will be hosted by Deon Cole and feature headlining performances by D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Desi Banks, and just announced Aida Rodriguez, who has been added to the lineup for both shows on Feb. 9 & 10, 2024. This year's events are set to be bigger and better than ever as they take center stage at the 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. This marks the second collaboration between Hartbeat and Resorts World Theatre this year, following the tremendous success of Hartbeat Weekend – a four-day celebration of comedy and music, headlined by Kevin Hart, J.Cole, Jack Harlow, and Ludacris, which drew over 50,000 fans to Resorts World.

For more information on ALL STAR COMEDY JAM, or to purchase tickets visit Click Here.


