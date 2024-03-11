Greg Gutfeld Returns To Green Valley Ranch Resort With GUTFELD! LIVE 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Greg Gutfeld, host of the late-night show GUTFELD!, returns to the stage this summer with the highly-anticipated GUTFELD! LIVE 2024 with Special Guest Tom Shillue.

Featuring two action-packed evenings of hilarious and engaging conversation, filled with laughter, insight, and surprises, GUTFELD! LIVE 2024 with Special Guest Tom Shillue will take the stage Saturday, September 21, 2024 and Sunday, September 22, 2024 at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort.



You've seen him on the Five and you watch him nightly on GUTFELD!, now experience Gutfeld Live in person. With his signature wit and whip-smart humor Greg reveals what it's like going head-to-head with the liberal media, what it takes to flip the script on the comedy landscape and how challenging it is to be so charming and good-looking.

Tickets

Tickets for GUTFELD! LIVE 2024 w/ Special Guest Tom Shillue are $57.50, $67.50, $87.50, and $107.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors for both performances open at 6 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, 2024 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.