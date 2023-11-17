Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Fremantle To Commemorate And Celebrate The Life Of Bob Barker, December 12

Festivities will take place across the company's Fast Channel portfolio starting on 11/27 and including what would have been Bob's 100th Birthday!

By: Nov. 17, 2023

On August 26th, 2023, the world lost one of the greatest game show hosts and animal activists of all time--the beloved Bob Barker. December 12, 2023, would have been Bob's 100th birthday and Fremantle will be celebrating with festivities across our FAST channels, The Price is Right: The Barker Era channel, The Price is Right channel (exclusively on Pluto TV, with host Drew Carey), and BUZZR, to commemorate the world's greatest emcee who brought so much joy into our living rooms every weekday for 35 years.


The Price is Right: The Bob Barker Era channel will unveil 60 rare episodes from 1972 that have not been seen in 40 years. Each night, fresh episodes will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET from November 27th to January 7th.

The Price is Right channel (exclusively on Pluto TV, with host Drew Carey) will present The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 12th.

BUZZR will air multiple game shows featuring Bob, including titles like Match Game, Family Feud, and Tattletales, along with The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, starting on December 4th, with a marathon on his birthday, December 12th.

BUZZR is a pop culture time capsule – a non-stop celebration where viewers can play along with some of Fremantle's vast portfolio of more than 40,000 iconic game show episodes, which are shown around the clock.  Featured titles include Match Game, where Gene Rayburn hosts a mad-capped panel of celebrity guests; Supermarket Sweep where shoppers run wild through the aisles; as well as perennial favorites like Press Your Luck, Classic Concentration, The Newlywed Game, Password, Tattletales and many more.  Visit the website at http://buzzrtv.com.

Fremantle is a leading global distributor, creator, and producer of some of the world's most successful content across Entertainment, Drama & Film, and Documentaries. 

Amplifying local stories on a global scale, Fremantle produces and delivers premium, multi-genre IP across the 27 territories it operates in. Fremantle is a proudly independent group of content creators, and home to some of the biggest entertainment formats, compelling international dramas, award-winning films, and high-quality documentaries.

From Got Talent to Neighbours, Password to Poor Things, Alice & Jack to America the Beautiful, The Lost Ones to Big Mood and Priscilla to House of Kardashian our focus is simple – Fremantle creates and delivers irresistible entertainment.    

Fremantle also represents world-leading digital business, with more than 495 million fans and 300 billion views for its standout content across all platforms.  

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, itself a division of the international media, services, and education company Bertelsmann.    

For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com.


RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

Las Vegas Natural History Museum Opens New International Wildlife Gallery, BIOMES BEYOND B Photo
Las Vegas Natural History Museum Opens New International Wildlife Gallery, BIOMES BEYOND BORDERS

Discover the new International Wildlife Gallery, Biomes Beyond Borders, at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. Explore diverse ecosystems and learn about the importance of conservation.

Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS Photo
Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS

The excitement continues in Historic Commercial Center District World Village when a new musical will make its United States debut, opening a new show lounge. Broadway Goes Hollywood will open Pompey Entertainment’s new showroom and restaurant, The Composers Room, on Nov. 21.

Las Vegas Sphere to Display Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Content Photo
Las Vegas Sphere to Display Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Content

Custom Grand Prix™ content created exclusively by Sphere Studios will be displayed on Sphere’s fully programmable LED exterior – the Exosphere – in celebration of Las Vegas’ inaugural race weekend. The Exosphere is the world’s largest LED screen and a landmark recognized around the world for its dynamic visuals and captivating content.

BWW Q&A: Mark Shunock of Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary at Company: The Space LV; Pr Photo
BWW Q&A: Mark Shunock of Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary at Company: The Space LV; Production: Mondays Dark; Venue for Event: Palms Casino Resort

Celebrating 10 amazing years of giving back and over $1.8 million raised for the Vegas community, Mondays Dark is throwing a year-end, anniversary spectacular. The popular grassroots charitable movement raises much-needed funding for Las Vegas’ local nonprofit organizations.

