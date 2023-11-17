Fremantle To Commemorate And Celebrate The Life Of Bob Barker, December 12

On August 26th, 2023, the world lost one of the greatest game show hosts and animal activists of all time--the beloved Bob Barker. December 12, 2023, would have been Bob's 100th birthday and Fremantle will be celebrating with festivities across our FAST channels, The Price is Right: The Barker Era channel, The Price is Right channel (exclusively on Pluto TV, with host Drew Carey), and BUZZR, to commemorate the world's greatest emcee who brought so much joy into our living rooms every weekday for 35 years.



The Price is Right: The Bob Barker Era channel will unveil 60 rare episodes from 1972 that have not been seen in 40 years. Each night, fresh episodes will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET from November 27th to January 7th.

The Price is Right channel (exclusively on Pluto TV, with host Drew Carey) will present The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 12th.

BUZZR will air multiple game shows featuring Bob, including titles like Match Game, Family Feud, and Tattletales, along with The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, starting on December 4th, with a marathon on his birthday, December 12th.

