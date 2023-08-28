Foreigner Bids Farewell to Las Vegas With 'Feels Like the Last Time' Two-Part Residency

FOREIGNER will bid goodbye to the Las Vegas Strip with an exclusive headlining two-part “Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour” residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held March 6 through April 6, and October 25 through November 9, 2024, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $49, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available. Tickets will be available for purchase at here, here, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

FOREIGNER fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie® Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 p.m. PT.

The 16 performances going on sale are:

March 2024: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

April 2024: 3, 5, 6

October 2024: 25, 26, 30

November 2024: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

About FOREIGNER

Mick Jones continues to elevate FOREIGNER’s influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents while lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock’s greatest showmen, has led FOREIGNER into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans.

Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER‘s enduring popularity. FOREIGNER has an extraordinary streaming and radio audience driven by a catalogue of no less than sixteen Top 30 hits.

With more Billboard Top 10 hits than Journey, as many as Fleetwood Mac, and just one less than the Eagles, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER’s hits are approaching 15 million per week.

Photo Credit: Krishta Abruzzini