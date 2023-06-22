Feature: VOCAL TAKEOFF Starring Stephanie Goetz Lands In Gatsby's Supper Club

The soulful songstress will amaze her audience with classic rock with a flair, jazz, blues and pop.

By: Jun. 22, 2023



When pilot Stephanie Goetz is on the ground, she sings with a soulful, strong voice that flies into the sky. She will perform her show, Vocal Takeoff, with musical director Joey Melotti, at Gatsby’s Supper Club inside Gambit on June 28.

With her flair, Stephanie will perform the hits of artists such as Queen, Lady Gaga, Led Zepplin, Alicia Keys, The Black Crowes, and Dua Lipa. She will also perform some of her favorite remixes from Lauren Hill that she does on classics, including Killing Me Softly and Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You

“The audience is getting a window into what I love that speaks to me that I can jazz up or add feeling, much like the soundtrack of my life. Through songs, even though I might not have been part of that era, I feel like I am an old soul. My favorite bands are classic rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. I also add blues, jazz, and pop as well,” Stephanie explains. “This comes from a place in my soul that is very genuine. When you are supposed to do something, and the talents, skills, drive, excitement, and joy line up, that is what singing is to me. I love to be able to entertain and give a lot of love and soul to the audience.”

As for her interest in music, “I was born singing before I could even speak. Music has always been a part of me growing up, with me singing in church with my parents and performing in high school. My mother was a professional singer and toured the country in a small band in the 1970s and ‘80s. Growing up, I wanted to pursue a career either in entertainment as a singer or become a professional tennis player.”

Born and raised in Redwing, Minnesota, life happened, and she became a pilot, living in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Seattle before moving to Las Vegas in 2021. It was her goal to pursue her passion as a singer. 

“The enjoyable part of being in Vegas is that there is an incredible music industry. There are great people that I have met that are the nicest, most welcoming, and most humble. It has been really fun for me to be welcomed into the industry with open arms. All of the entertainers bring their unique gifts that are showcased in this industry.”

As for Stephanie’s day job, she flies for a large private jet company in private jets that takes passengers in North and South America. She also flies a military jet that is privately owned by a military jet trainer. “I feel like I am in Top Gun,” she laughs. Stephanie is also a flight instructor, which also gives her joy. “I feel the same rush as when I am singing.”

According to Stephanie, the Las Vegas music scene is exceptional, so she chose this city to pursue her other passion and work with other musical artists. 

Vocal Takeoff will share with the audience a sense of Stephanie. “My goal is to begin to sing a song that audience members will realize is a song they had forgotten but absolutely loved. I want my audience to be thrilled to hear songs they love and share my feelings. The show will be fun, uplifting, and energetic and share some good mellow moments." F

Stephanie Goetz will perform her show, Vocal Takeoff, with musical director Joey Melotti, at Gatsby’s Supper Club inside Gambit, 2031 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, on June 28. Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is at 8 p.m. For more info, visit gambithenderson.com. Follow on Facebook @ gambithenderson and Instagram @ GambitHenderson




Recommended For You