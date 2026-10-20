Feature: UNLV ART WALK CELEBRATES ‘REBEL GOLD’ WITH FREE ARTS EXPERIENCES

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The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, will turn its academic mall into a vibrant celebration of creativity when the UNLV College of Fine Arts presents the ninth annual UNLV Art Walk from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. This free community event brings together visual arts, music, dance, film, theater and interactive experiences, highlighting the artists, students and cultural organizations that contribute to Southern Nevada’s thriving arts scene.

This year’s theme, “Rebel Gold,” celebrates the university’s creative spirit while marking the 50th anniversary of the UNLV Department of Dance. Guests can explore exhibitions, enjoy live performances, participate in hands-on activities and sample complimentary offerings from local restaurants. A beer garden, wine tastings and additional surprises round out the evening.

For Nancy J. Uscher, dean of the UNLV College of Fine Arts and presidential professor of music, Art Walk has become an evolving celebration of the university’s artistic community, growing in scope and ambition each year.

“What’s new this year is a natural evolution over these years, moving toward our 10th anniversary next year,” Uscher said. “I see more projects, more student involvement, more interdisciplinary areas, more adventurousness and more qualified risk-taking—people trying new things. We’re celebrating the arts in every possible way in honor of our community.”

The event also benefits from improvements to the campus landscape. New landscaping, stairs and a ramp provide a more welcoming and cohesive approach, helping visitors move more easily between locations.

The “Rebel Gold” theme also reflects a milestone for UNLV’s arts community. Along with the 50th anniversary of the Department of Dance, 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of Ham Hall. While this year’s Art Walk will spotlight the dance department’s golden anniversary, the college plans to celebrate Ham Hall’s milestone during the 10th annual Art Walk in 2027.

“Gold represents the 50th anniversary and optimism,” Uscher said. “We’re so proud of the College of Fine Arts and our students are doing so well.”

That commitment to student success extends beyond performances and exhibitions. This year's Art Walk will include an academic advising booth, giving students a chance to connect with advisors and learn more about their degree progress and the resources available to help them succeed.

Uscher sees that emphasis on student support as part of the event’s broader mission to make the arts accessible and welcoming. The program brings together disciplines and participants from across the university, creating opportunities for the campus and the larger community to experience the arts collectively.

“We’re inclusive,” she said. “We want to serve the community and we want to serve the university. Anything that has to do with the arts, we want to be part of this Art Walk.”

One of this year’s special features will spotlight the written word through the Pamela Oland Phillips Excellence in the Art of Writing Lyrics Award. The annual competition, which attracts national and international attention, recognizes outstanding achievement in lyric writing and includes a $5,000 honorarium and a mini-residency at UNLV.

Allison Clarke, winner of the third annual award, will visit campus Oct. 23, meet with students and participate in an evening conversation about her work. After opening remarks and acknowledgments at the Barrick Museum area around 5:30 p.m., Clarke will be interviewed by Jennifer Bellor, a member of UNLV’s composition faculty, in the auditorium at 6 p.m. The program is expected to include examples of Clarke’s songs and lyrics.

The award was established through the generosity of Pamela Oland, a noted lyricist and friend of the College of Fine Arts. Although she cannot attend in person, she plans to participate remotely. The residency provides students with a valuable opportunity to learn directly from a professional working in the field.

Beyond the scheduled program, visitors can discover art throughout campus, including an exhibition at the Donna Beam Gallery, live music and dance, theater presentations, film projections and work from the university's entertainment engineering and design program. Interactive projects and craft activities invite guests of all ages to participate, not just observe.

Admission and parking are free, and food throughout Art Walk is complimentary. A food truck may provide additional options for purchase, while carts will help visitors travel between the main academic mall and attractions located farther away.

“We believe in access to the arts for all,” Uscher said.

For Uscher, the event's greatest value lies in the connection it creates between students and the community. Presenting their work to a public audience gives emerging artists a chance to share their creativity, build confidence, and understand the role their talents can play beyond the classroom.

“I think one of the most important things to me is that students feel that they matter,” she said. “When they are proud to present their work, the students get to experience what it’s like to share with the community. It’s a very important learning experience.”

As the UNLV Art Walk approaches its 10th anniversary, its continued growth reflects the university’s commitment to supporting artistic expression and strengthening Southern Nevada’s cultural landscape.

“We’re proud of our community, our faculty, students and staff,” Uscher said. “We want this to be a gift to the university community and to our greater community to say thank you for all that you do for our society.”

The Annual UNLV Art Walk honors the Las Vegas arts community for its dedication and support of arts and culture in Southern Nevada. As the UNLV art galleries open their fall exhibitions, come and explore a variety of arts, performances, and live music as you walk along the academic mall of the UNLV campus. For more info, visit https://www.unlv.edu/finearts/art-walk.

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