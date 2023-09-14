Feature: TREY KENNEDY SAYS GROW UP COMEDY TOUR At Red Rock Ballroom, September 15-16

Trey Kennedy, comedian, actor, and singer, is part of the new generation gaining fame on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Now he is performing in his Grow Up Comedy Tour, bringing it to Las Vegas at the Red Rock Casino Resort Spa Sept. 15-16.

Originally from Edmond, Oklahoma, Trey never planned on becoming an entertainer. While attending Oklahoma State University, where he obtained his MBA, he began making videos on the video-sharing platform Vine in 2013, reaching 2.5 million followers. When that platform was disconnected, he continued to create comedic videos for YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, gaining over 12 million followers (including TikTok).

He also hosts a podcast, Correct Opinions, and his self-produced comedy special Are You For Real? is streaming on YouTube. Trey also collaborates with fellow YouTube comedian John Crist, releasing several viral videos. He is also the author of Dads Be Like 'Tis the Season to be Swaggy and Girls Be Like.

While identifying as Christian, his comedy routines embrace all audience members with clean content about young professionals, marriage, and fatherhood. Trey says he finds inspiration everywhere and always takes notes on what he experiences.

Trey believes in the reach and power of social media as a way to reach audiences along with touring. He demonstrates the joy of clean living with a humorous slant.

Trey Kennedy brings his Grow Up Comedy Tour to the Red Rock Ballroom at the Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., on Sept. 15-16. Showtime is 8 p.m. For more info, visit treykennedy.com and redrockresort.com.