Feature: Nathan Adelson Hospice to present 27th Annual Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert

For almost 45 years, Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only nonprofit hospice in Nevada, has cared for people, regardless of their ability to pay. Talented doctors and first responders, along with providing exemplary health care, will perform for the organization’s 27th Annual Serenades of Life – Doctors in Concert inside Myron’s at The Smith Center on Sept. 8.

Broadway World Award Winner, Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and entertainer Clint Holmes will be this year’s headliner for the show. A fan favorite, Clint will showcase his powerful jazz sounds and unique blend of talent and charisma.

“Nathan Adelson is an incredible place that cared for both my mom and my best friend Bill [Fayne],” says Clint. “I know the treatment they give to both their patients and their families because it is the family that is really going through it at that point.”

Bill, a master composer, musician, singer, and Clint’s musical director, were friends for 60 years.

The show features doctors who sing or play an instrument. Performers will include Dr. Linda Woodson, M.D., Dr. Sam Mujica-Trenche, M.D., and Dr. Brian Kung, M.D. The band Alter’d Ego featuring band members Edwin Kingsley, M.D., David Miller, M.D., June Sigman, M.D., Ken Woloson, Esq., Phronsie Markin, Ira Spector, Larry Tindall, and Brad Torchin will rock the house.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Bonnie Schreck Memorial Complementary Therapies Program. Patients and their loved ones benefit from therapies including healing touch, reflexology, aromatherapy, and pet therapy, easing emotional discomfort in a calming and soothing environment.

This year, Howard Cole, partner at Lewis Roca law firm, will be honored with the Brad Garrett Humanitarian Award for his generosity and contributions to the community.

“I am so grateful to The Smith Center and our community for coming together to enjoy a night of music while supporting the vital care we provide to the valley,” said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel.

Nathan Adelson Hospice offers hospice care and palliative medicine as Southern Nevada's oldest, largest, and only nonprofit hospice. Founded in 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families daily. The vision of Nathan Adelson Hospice is that no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid, or in pain. For more information, visit www.nah.org.

26th Annual Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert will be performed inside Myron’s at The Smith Center on Sept. 8. Showtime is 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased by emailing Carol Burgeson at cburgeson@nah.org or by calling 702-793-3141 for ticketing and additional information. To purchase a link to livestream the event, call 702-796-3110.