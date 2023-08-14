Feature: LAUGHTERNOON Starring Adam London Celebrates 10 Years In Las Vegas

Comedian and magician continues to entertain audiences at The Venue at The Orleans.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency Photo 4 Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency

Feature: LAUGHTERNOON Starring Adam London Celebrates 10 Years In Las Vegas

Feature: LAUGHTERNOON Starring Adam London Celebrates 10 Years In Las Vegas

Many talented people pursue their dream of performing in Las Vegas. Adam London lives the dream, celebrating 10 years headlining in the family-friendly Laughternoon at The Venue in The Orleans Thursday to Sunday.

Comedian-magician Adam brings his wacky blend of illusions and humor along with his fascination with rubber ducks. He engages with his audience members and brings several (including children and teenagers) on stage, delighting everyone.

As a father of four children, Adam admits that he enjoys the children in the audience, especially when they “heckle” him or vie for attention.

His visualization started in a small farming community outside Ogden City, Utah. Adam would watch magicians from Las Vegas perform on television and dream it could be him on stage. Years later, while attending college as a musical theater major, Adam watched a show broadcasting at the D Las Vegas (then Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Casino) and knew he could be just as entertaining. He moved to Las Vegas, and started to headline in Laughternoon in downtown Las Vegas (including Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Casino) for years before moving to The Venue at The Orleans.

“The Venue and its staff have been great with us,” says Adam. “The audiences are wonderful, and it is a wonderful place to perform. The room is more intimate than my previous showroom so that I can interact with more audience members.”

As for his obsession with ducks, “I had to get a root canal on my birthday, and my dentist at the time was a guy I knew well from church. He could only do the root canal on my 24th birthday and promised me a present. I left his office with the rubber duck tie I still wear on stage. So my dentist was the one who got me started with the ducks,” he explains.

Another fun fact about Adam is that he has broken two Guinness World Records, and one remains as of publication date.

His wife, a 4th-grade teacher (at the time), was looking for a way to get her students excited about reading. She created a challenge to get more books to read with better scores for comprehension using 20,000 glowsticks. With the help of Adam and his wife, the class broke the record for the Longest Chain of Glowsticks in 2016. Someone else broke the record in 2017, so they came up with another challenge in 2018. He purchased 250,000 pipe cleaners for the students to connect the Longest Chain of Pipe Cleaners. The class, along with Adam and his wife, also beat that record measuring 59,382 feet 10 inches, and at the time of publication, the record still stands.  

Laughternoon starring Adam London is fun for the whole family, with audience interaction, comedy, rubber ducks, and magic. Catch the show, 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, at The Venue at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. Parking is complimentary. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, tickets start at $10 with a Presto Magic VIP with a Meet & Greet upgrade where guests learn up to three magic tricks, VIP seating in the first three rows, and a souvenir yellow rubber duck (available on Saturday and Sunday). For more info, visit laughternoon.vegas.  




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Las Vegas Residency Dates Photo
Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Minogue at the forefront in an exclusive U.S residency that comes on the heels of her smash hit “Padam Padam” and upcoming “Tension” album release.

2
SPICE WANNABE – THE SPICE GIRLS TRIBUTE Returns To Excalibur For Extended Engagement Photo
SPICE WANNABE – THE SPICE GIRLS TRIBUTE Returns To Excalibur For Extended Engagement Beginning September 12

Audiences and critics alike showed Las Vegas “SPICE WANNABE – The Spice Girls Tribute” is what they want – what they really, really want! Following its critically acclaimed limited engagement in July, “SPICE WANNABE” will return to spice up Las Vegas, transporting audiences back to the '90s with a high-energy show paying tribute to the best-selling girl group of all time.

3
Comic Opera BEHOLD THE MAN to Have World Premiere at Opera Las Vegas Photo
Comic Opera BEHOLD THE MAN to Have World Premiere at Opera Las Vegas

Opera Las Vegas is set to premiere 'Behold The Man,' a contemporary comic opera inspired by the viral story of an elderly woman's botched restoration of a fresco. Don't miss this unique production combining pop, classical, and Spanish folk styles, as it explores themes of love, faith, and forgiveness. Get your tickets now!

4
THE ROD EXPERIENCE Comes to the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino in October Photo
THE ROD EXPERIENCE Comes to the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino in October

Mark your calendars for a night to remember as THE ROD EXPERIENCE, featuring Carmine Appice and Rick St. James, will take over the stage inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, October 14, 2023. 

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys th... (read more about this author)

Feature: Entertainers Reunite in God Lives In Glass at The Smith Center on Aug. 13Feature: Entertainers Reunite in God Lives In Glass at The Smith Center on Aug. 13
Feature: Carpenters Legacy celebrates 1-year residency at Modern Showrooms.Feature: Carpenters Legacy celebrates 1-year residency at Modern Showrooms.
Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las VegasFeature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And CasinoFeature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino

Videos

Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency Video Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barren Landscape
Open-Door Playhouse (8/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Happy Days
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American La Ronde
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (10/06-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You