Feature: LAUGHTERNOON Starring Adam London Celebrates 10 Years In Las Vegas

Many talented people pursue their dream of performing in Las Vegas. Adam London lives the dream, celebrating 10 years headlining in the family-friendly Laughternoon at The Venue in The Orleans Thursday to Sunday.

Comedian-magician Adam brings his wacky blend of illusions and humor along with his fascination with rubber ducks. He engages with his audience members and brings several (including children and teenagers) on stage, delighting everyone.

As a father of four children, Adam admits that he enjoys the children in the audience, especially when they “heckle” him or vie for attention.

His visualization started in a small farming community outside Ogden City, Utah. Adam would watch magicians from Las Vegas perform on television and dream it could be him on stage. Years later, while attending college as a musical theater major, Adam watched a show broadcasting at the D Las Vegas (then Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Casino) and knew he could be just as entertaining. He moved to Las Vegas, and started to headline in Laughternoon in downtown Las Vegas (including Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Casino) for years before moving to The Venue at The Orleans.

“The Venue and its staff have been great with us,” says Adam. “The audiences are wonderful, and it is a wonderful place to perform. The room is more intimate than my previous showroom so that I can interact with more audience members.”

As for his obsession with ducks, “I had to get a root canal on my birthday, and my dentist at the time was a guy I knew well from church. He could only do the root canal on my 24th birthday and promised me a present. I left his office with the rubber duck tie I still wear on stage. So my dentist was the one who got me started with the ducks,” he explains.

Another fun fact about Adam is that he has broken two Guinness World Records, and one remains as of publication date.

His wife, a 4th-grade teacher (at the time), was looking for a way to get her students excited about reading. She created a challenge to get more books to read with better scores for comprehension using 20,000 glowsticks. With the help of Adam and his wife, the class broke the record for the Longest Chain of Glowsticks in 2016. Someone else broke the record in 2017, so they came up with another challenge in 2018. He purchased 250,000 pipe cleaners for the students to connect the Longest Chain of Pipe Cleaners. The class, along with Adam and his wife, also beat that record measuring 59,382 feet 10 inches, and at the time of publication, the record still stands.

Laughternoon starring Adam London is fun for the whole family, with audience interaction, comedy, rubber ducks, and magic. Catch the show, 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, at The Venue at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. Parking is complimentary. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, tickets start at $10 with a Presto Magic VIP with a Meet & Greet upgrade where guests learn up to three magic tricks, VIP seating in the first three rows, and a souvenir yellow rubber duck (available on Saturday and Sunday). For more info, visit laughternoon.vegas.