Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: Feel The Music of John Williams Performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Force returns to The Smith Center celebrating out-of-this-world themes.

Feb. 27, 2023  
Feature: Feel The Music of John Williams Performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic

Feel the force with the return to Las Vegas of the Music of John Williams. The Las Vegas Philharmonic will perform out-of-this-world songs in Reynolds' Hall at The Smith Center on March 3 and March 4.

The symphony orchestra will perform music from popular soundtracks of favorite movie blockbusters.

This includes:

Suite from Jaws

Superman March from Superman

Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Flying Theme from E.T.

Princess Leia's Theme from Star Wars Suite

The Imperial March from Star Wars Suite

Harry's Wondrous World

Parade of the Ewoks

Main Title from Star Wars Suite

This is great for the whole family featuring photo opportunities with favorite costumed characters.

Composer, conductor, and pianist John Williams's career spans seven decades. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, and five Academy Awards. He is the second most-nominated individual with 53 Academy Award nominations, (Walt Disney remains the most nominated person). His music is the epitome of many memorable films with recognizable soundtracks.

Feature: Feel The Music of John Williams Performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Director Donato Cabrera will conduct as he celebrates his tenth and final season with the orchestra during the 2023-24 season. Cabrera has dramatically changed the Las Vegas Philharmonic's concert experience with orchestral concerts, hosting engaging and lively pre-concert conversations with guest artists and composers. He also created the Spotlight Concert series featuring the Las Vegas Philharmonic musicians in intimate chamber music performances.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998 to inspire a lifelong appreciation of music. This includes performances to enhance residents' lives and the city's culture. At the orchestra's core are 76 contracted professional musicians, many of whom are educators who also perform in other professional productions in Las Vegas. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic's community, education, and artistic programs are made possible by individuals' and corporations' generous donations and support.

The Music of John Williams returns to Las Vegas as performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic in Reynold's Hall at The Smith Center with two performances, March 3 and March 4. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For more info, visit lvphil.org. Follow on Facebook @ LasVegasPMhilharmonic, Instagram @ lvphil, and Twitter @ lvphil. Visit The Smith Center on Facebook @ thesmithcenter, Instagram @ smithcenterlv, and Twitter @ SmithCenterLV.




Comedian Hannah Berner to Make Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Photo
Comedian Hannah Berner to Make Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
Stand-up comedian and podcast host, Hannah Berner, has announced her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only show on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Original ROCK OF AGES Band to Play Las Vegas Concert Photo
Original ROCK OF AGES Band to Play Las Vegas Concert
The driving music force that rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the ground-breaking musical ROCK OF AGES makes its way to Las Vegas for a performance at M Resort. Comprised of rock star musicians and lead singers from the original Broadway cast, Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band® will perform inside the M Pavilion on Saturday, May 6.  
Coops Cabaret And Hot Spot Sizzles With Cool Jazz This Weekend Photo
Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Sizzles With Cool Jazz This Weekend
Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will debut its new Supper Club featuring Jazz Great Jimmy Mulidore on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., including a buffet dinner and show.
Theo Von Announces Third Appearance at Encore Theater Photo
Theo Von Announces Third Appearance at Encore Theater
Due to high demand, stand-up comedian and podcast host Theo Von has added a performance to his summer run of “The Rat Tour” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Following his venue debut on June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2023 with two sure-to-be sold-out shows, Von will return to the stage for a third show on Friday, July 7, 2023.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys... (read more about this author)


Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Over The Top at the Flamingo Library TheaterFeature: Tony Arias Celebrates Over The Top at the Flamingo Library Theater
February 21, 2023

Big talents will fill the stage with great music when Tony Arias and special guests perform Over The Top at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library on Feb. 25.
Feature: Opera Las Vegas to host 24th Anniversary Annual Gala Paris ExtraordinaireFeature: Opera Las Vegas to host 24th Anniversary Annual Gala Paris Extraordinaire
February 19, 2023

Opera Las Vegas 24th Anniversary Annual Gala Paris Extraordinaire will inspire the extravagant Parisian-themed celebration. Special guests will include the iconic Pia Zadora, and the gala will be held in the Milan Ballroom of the M Resort & Casino on Feb. 25.
Feature: Boulder City's Dam Short Film Festival Returns for its 19th YearFeature: Boulder City's Dam Short Film Festival Returns for its 19th Year
February 14, 2023

The charming small town of Boulder City, Nevada will welcome movie lovers to enjoy Nevada’s largest film festival in person after two years of virtual-only experiences. The 19th Annual Dam Short Film Festival will screen 153 short films in downtown Boulder City over a 5-day period, February 16-20.
Feature: Nevada Ballet Theatre Blends Dance and Music with Blue Until JuneFeature: Nevada Ballet Theatre Blends Dance and Music with Blue Until June
February 14, 2023

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s mid-winter triple bill repertory will feature unique works that capture love, heartache, hope, and romantic gestures. Blue Until June will be performed at The Smith Center, with two performances on February 18 and 19.
Feature: Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot to Sizzle with Velvet Variations showFeature: Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot to Sizzle with Velvet Variations show
January 11, 2023

Coop’s Cabaret and Hot Spot will feature rocker and Las Vegas headliner Elyzabeth Diaga with special guest Rowan Robertson (Raiding the Rock Vault) in her new show Velvet Variations, including brunch, on Sunday, Jan. 15.
share