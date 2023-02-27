Feature: Feel The Music of John Williams Performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic

Feel the force with the return to Las Vegas of the Music of John Williams. The Las Vegas Philharmonic will perform out-of-this-world songs in Reynolds' Hall at The Smith Center on March 3 and March 4.

The symphony orchestra will perform music from popular soundtracks of favorite movie blockbusters.

This includes:

Suite from Jaws

Superman March from Superman

Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Flying Theme from E.T.

Princess Leia's Theme from Star Wars Suite

The Imperial March from Star Wars Suite

Harry's Wondrous World

Parade of the Ewoks

Main Title from Star Wars Suite

This is great for the whole family featuring photo opportunities with favorite costumed characters.

Composer, conductor, and pianist John Williams's career spans seven decades. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, and five Academy Awards. He is the second most-nominated individual with 53 Academy Award nominations, (Walt Disney remains the most nominated person). His music is the epitome of many memorable films with recognizable soundtracks.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Director Donato Cabrera will conduct as he celebrates his tenth and final season with the orchestra during the 2023-24 season. Cabrera has dramatically changed the Las Vegas Philharmonic's concert experience with orchestral concerts, hosting engaging and lively pre-concert conversations with guest artists and composers. He also created the Spotlight Concert series featuring the Las Vegas Philharmonic musicians in intimate chamber music performances.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998 to inspire a lifelong appreciation of music. This includes performances to enhance residents' lives and the city's culture. At the orchestra's core are 76 contracted professional musicians, many of whom are educators who also perform in other professional productions in Las Vegas. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic's community, education, and artistic programs are made possible by individuals' and corporations' generous donations and support.

The Music of John Williams returns to Las Vegas as performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic in Reynold's Hall at The Smith Center with two performances, March 3 and March 4. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For more info, visit lvphil.org. Follow on Facebook @ LasVegasPMhilharmonic, Instagram @ lvphil, and Twitter @ lvphil. Visit The Smith Center on Facebook @ thesmithcenter, Instagram @ smithcenterlv, and Twitter @ SmithCenterLV.