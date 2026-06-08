Feature: FAAABULOUS! Brings Vegas Glamour to Rio Hotel & Casino

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Las Vegas is known for constantly reinventing its entertainment landscape, and Faaabulous! is the latest production to add its own distinctive flair to the city's vibrant show scene. Now performing at The Venue in the Rio Hotel & Casino, the acclaimed drag revue combines dazzling costumes, sharp comedy, high-energy choreography, and a level of live musical talent rarely found in the genre.

Faaabulous! , created and produced by longtime entertainment industry professionals Christopher Kenney and Jamie Morris, will feature a diverse cast of performers with a wide range of abilities that go beyond traditional drag. The production stars Edie, a Broadway and Cirque du Soleil drag sensation from Zumanity, alongside four other award-winning queens who have headlined stages across the country.

This show will feature all performers showcasing their talent in live, sung performances, using complex, multi-part harmony vocal arrangements, giving this production musical-theatre qualities. By combining these various kinds of highly trained and uniquely gifted vocalists with their larger-than-life personalities, an amazing, majestic, and interactive ambiance will be created.

"I am incredibly proud of the talent in this cast. These performers bring authenticity, artistry, and extraordinary vocal ability to every show. I cannot wait for audiences to experience what makes them so special," added Kenney.

Kenney, who has hosted and produced shows in Las Vegas for many years, considers Faaabulous! a tribute to the Las Vegas entertainment historians. "Las Vegas has always celebrated larger-than-life entertainment, and Faaabulous! was created as our tribute to that incredible legacy. We are thrilled to bring the show to Rio Hotel & Casino, a venue with a rich history of showcasing world-class performers and unforgettable productions. Faaabulous! is our love letter to that spirit," he said. "What makes this show truly special is that it's the only drag show in Las Vegas where the queens sing live. Powerhouse vocals with four-part harmonies. I cannot wait to share their talents with Las Vegas."

Drag Brunch includes a three-tier brunch experience created by Chef Ricky Fernandez, featuring favorites such as deviled eggs with pesto and red pepper, spinach quiche, yogurt parfaits, curry chicken salad sandwiches, cucumber sandwiches, beef sliders, chocolate-covered strawberries, lemon cheesecake tarts, and cheesecake bites. Bottomless mimosas complete the culinary delight.

The creative team behind the production brings decades of experience to the stage. Through their company, BevNap Productions, Kenney and Morris have produced a variety of successful theatrical and comedy productions, including Mommie Queerest, The Silence of the Clams, Golden Mean Girls, Confessions of a Mormon Boy, and the internationally recognized comedy hit Puppetry of the Penis. Their ability to blend humor, storytelling, and audience engagement has earned them a loyal following and critical acclaim.

"Moving to the Rio Hotel/Casino is a great beginning for the production. The Rio has a long history of producing great entertainment, making it a perfect home for the show's continued growth and success. Audiences will see a night dedicated to celebrating unique personalities, artistic talents, and the timelessness of performing live with the extreme creativity that has always been part of Las Vegas entertainment."

Rio Hotel & Casino, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is located one block west of the Las Vegas Strip on Flamingo Road. For more information, visit riolasvegas.com and follow Rio on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Whether a fan of drag culture or just looking for a fabulous night out, Faaabulous! provides the audience with an experience that is part concert, part comedy, and part spectacular Las Vegas revue. Performances are designed for adult audiences, with a recommended minimum age of 12 years when accompanied by an adult, ensuring a mature and sophisticated experience for attendees. For more info, visit faaabulous.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.