Feature: Live Nation Las Vegas Will Present NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE At MGM Grand

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After sold-out runs in Sydney, Perth, and Singapore, Now You See Me Live will debut at the MGM Grand Theater on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Oct. 15, promising an unforgettable spectacle that will excite magic fans and visitors alike.

The magic troupe performing as part of Now You See Me Live will consist of four performers from various parts of the world (inspired by the movie franchise's characters, The Four Horsemen) who will showcase unbelievable levels of talent through a variety of illusions and magic. This team has been assembled to present a show featuring extraordinary performance capabilities for Las Vegas audiences through Jan. 5, 2027; the Four Horsemen's finale will take place during the final evening's performance of Now You See Me Live 2026-2027.

"We are not trying to reproduce the narrative arc of the movies on stage; rather, we are putting on the epic show that the four horsemen would do as though they were in Las Vegas. The look and feel of the show, along with the many surprises, has kept it as faithful as possible to the movie franchises. It's a larger-than-life Illusion spectacular with many twists and turns along the way," explained Co-Creator, Executive Producer Simon Painter

Executive Producer Tim Lawson and Simon have created, produced and presented some of the world's best-selling shows in over 450 cities in 45 countries, smashing box office records across Australia, on Broadway, London, and beyond. Now You See Me Live marks their 12th summer show at the venue; their first was Le Grand Cirque, which sold over 40,000 tickets in 10 days, followed by Ariel Dreams and Cirque Adrenaline.

"Las Vegas is the ideal location for the U.S. premiere of Now You See Me Live because Las Vegas has always been built on larger-than-life spectacles that have to be seen to be believed. Las Vegas has been the "home" of magic for over 50 years, so it is only fitting that this epic brand has a home here," added Simon.

Andrew Basso , an Italian performer better known as “The Escape Artist”, is one of the greatest daredevils in history, performing extreme acts of bravery and skill. He made history when he became the first and youngest person from Italy to win the World Escape Championship, and has since become a well-known face around the globe for his daring escapes, inspired by the great Houdini.

Gabriella Lester from Canada has broken new ground to be the first-ever young female horsewoman to join the production. At 22 years old, she has rapidly established herself as an emerging superstar in today's magic industry. By 14 years old, she was proficient in Houdini's renowned upside-down straitjacket escape, demonstrating the talent, bravery and commitment that characterize her performances.

Adam Trent from the USA is part of the next generation of magicians who use cutting-edge technology alongside skilled sleight of hand to create new forms of illusion. With a strong Stage Presence , Adam uses his innovative approach to magic to reach audiences across multiple channels (live performances, television shows), making him one of the most well-known contemporary magicians.

Enzo Weyne of France is known around the world for his stunning illusions and large-scale performances, and he has revolutionized the concept of illusion and challenged the boundaries of creativity on stage, leaving audiences questioning if every aspect of real life can become real through illusion. Through combining technical innovation with a visionary artistic perspective, Enzo specializes in delivering extraordinary, creative, magical spectacles that transform the stage into a world full of possibilities.

The quartet has performed in thousands of shows combined across hundreds of cities, including sold-out residencies on Broadway and in Las Vegas, and has left spellbound audiences questioning the realms of possibility in their wake. In addition to the "Four Horsemen," the cutting-edge production will feature a rotating roster of special guests throughout the run.

This cast is the most impressive ensemble ever assembled, inspiring awe in magic enthusiasts and the general public.

"If audiences remember one thing from the show, I hope it is that for 75 minutes they were able to completely forget about the outside world and immerse themselves in an unforgettable night of entertainment. We are so thrilled to be bringing the show to Las Vegas, and cannot wait for audiences to experience the magic with us."

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, June 21, at 10 p.m. PT. The general on sale begins Monday, June 22, at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. For a complete show schedule and additional information, visit nowyouseemelive.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. For more information and reservations about the MGM Grand, visit mgmgrand.com , call toll-free at (877) 880-0880, and follow on Instagram , Facebook and X .