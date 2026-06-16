NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to Make US Premiere at the MGM Grand Theater

🎭 NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following sold-out runs in Sydney, Perth and Singapore, Now You See Me Live is scheduled to make its U.S. premiere on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at the MGM Grand Theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Inspired by Lionsgate's global hit franchise, Now You See Me, and brought to life by the producers of the record-breaking phenomenon The Illusionists, Now You See Me Live is a spectacle featuring four trailblazing illusionists.

The world-class magic ensemble – inspired by the franchise's characters, the “Four Horsemen” – will stun audiences in a showcase of unmatched synergy. Assembled from around the globe, they will bring an unbelievable arsenal of solo skills, shocking twists and grand feats of illusion to Las Vegas audiences through January 5, 2027.

Citi is the official card of Now You See Me Live at MGM Grand. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PT until Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. PT.

The “Four Horsemen” redefining the expectations of stage magic will be:

Andrew Basso (Italy) – A true daredevil known for his death-defying acts, Basso became the first, and youngest, Italian to win the World Escape Championship.

Gabriella Lester (Canada) – At only 22 years of age, the quick-witted Lester is the youngest and only female Horseman, who mastered Houdini's upside down straight-jacket escape when she was only 14.

Adam Trent (USA) – Harnessing the power of technology and deceptive sleight of hand, Trent has become a modern magical force by translating his skills from stage to screen to social media.

Enzo Weyne (France) – A specialist in large-scale magic of unprecedented proportions, Weyne is a visionary who creates technically groundbreaking and artistic illusions.

The quartet has performed in thousands of shows combined across hundreds of cities, including sold-out residencies on Broadway and in Las Vegas, and have left spellbound audiences questioning the realms of possibility in their wake. In addition to the “Four Horsemen,” the cutting-edge production will feature a rotating roster of special guests throughout the run.

Don't Miss a Las Vegas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...