Feature: DAVID PERRICO TO PREMIERE NEW ORIGINAL WORKS IN LAS VEGAS ON JUNE 4

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Acclaimed trumpet soloist, composer, arranger, and conductor David Perrico will take center stage at The Industrial Event Space on June 4 for a unique live music experience. He will premiere six new original compositions with his renowned Pop Symphonic Orchestra during a special live music video production event.

This will be a one-time-only live performance and a music video recording for Perrico's new album, Universal (Volume 2). Guests will experience the creative process of creating one of Southern Nevada's top musical artists in the studio, as well as enjoy live entertainment in front of their friends.

Perrico is the internationally recognized band leader/conductor of the Las Vegas Raiders House Band, based at Allegiant Stadium, and is well known for blending cinematic orchestral/Broadway arrangements with contemporary pop. His new Pop Symphonic style has drawn audiences to Las Vegas and beyond by creating the effect of a full orchestra while delivering the excitement of a contemporary concert.

Perrico will lead his 68-piece Pop Symphonic Orchestra in six new compositions, offering audience members an inspiring opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind live performance and recording session.

The event provides guests with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a professional music video production, making industry professionals and fans feel valued and part of the creative process.

As one of Las Vegas' most accomplished musicians and composers, Perrico continues to push creative boundaries while elevating the city's reputation as a destination for world-class live entertainment. The upcoming release of Universal (Volume 2) represents the next chapter in his ongoing artistic evolution, bringing together orchestral sophistication, contemporary composition, and visual storytelling.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Perrico is a trumpeter, conductor, and award-winning composer, and earned a Bachelor of Music from Youngstown State University and a master of Music in Jazz Studies/Composition from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Perrico's background includes performances with the legendary Tommy Dorsey Orchestra (1994-2001) as soloist and road manager, and has been featured in Las Vegas Strip shows including Donny & Marie, Pin Up, Natalie Cole, Cirque du Soleil-Viva Elvis, Gladys Knight, The Rat Pack Is Back, Phantom of the Opera and Toni Braxton. As a composer, Perrico has received national awards for original jazz and symphonic compositions and has been spotlighted on the PBS series ArtScene with his 20-piece band, Pop Evolution, which headlined at The Strat and Palms Las Vegas. Perrico also served as music director and lead trumpet for Paul Shaffer at Caesars Palace, as well as musical director for the shows Pin Up and ALICE. He has served as an adjunct faculty member in Jazz Studies at UNLV (2006-2012). He has released 15 CDs and 5 DVD recordings, including The Family Guy Live DVD, and the Grammy award-winning album One Voice by Gladys Knight, and is endorsed by Phaeton Trumpets and Legends Brass. In 2021, Perrico's 19-piece all-star ensemble became the Official NFL RAIDERS HOUSE BAND at Allegiant Stadium.

The live music video production takes place at The Industrial Event Space, located at 2330 Industrial Road, on Thursday, June 4. For tickets and additional information, visit theindustrialvegas.com or davidperricomusic.com.