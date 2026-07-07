The Eagles Add New December Dates to Las Vegas Residency at Sphere

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Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles have added additional shows to their ongoing Las Vegas residency at Sphere, now with 68 shows in total. ‘Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere’ began in September 2024 and has become the longest-running residency at the venue.

The new shows will take place on Friday, December 4, Saturday, December 5, Friday, December 11, and Saturday, December 12. The general on-sale for the December shows will begin Friday, July 17, at 10:00 AM PT at https://ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $175.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and presale begins Wednesday, July 15, at 10 AM PT. Additional presale opportunities begin Thursday, July 16, at 10 AM PT. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will also be available and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

The Eagles kicked off 2026 by becoming the first band to earn Quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of more than 40 million units (40x Platinum) of Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975, which remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.S.

Additionally, the band’s 1976 album, Hotel California, has been re-certified 28x Platinum by the RIAA, scoring the third best-selling album of all time. Before it was certified multi-Diamond, Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 was the first album ever to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Vibee is the official Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles' shows at Sphere. Vibee packages include a concert ticket and a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to the venue, commemorative keepsakes, and more. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages for the newly announced dates are available beginning Thursday, July 9, at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT, exclusively here.

These shows utilize Sphere’s advanced technologies, including an immersive high-resolution LED display and a concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound.

Photo credit: Chloe Weir

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