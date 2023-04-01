Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fashion Show Las Vegas To Host Vibrant Traveling Art Experiences Throughout The Year

FSLV will partner with a number of acclaimed international artists and collectives to provide immersive and Instagrammable opportunities for shoppers to enjoy.

Apr. 01, 2023  

Beginning this May, Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV) will be the destination of choice for visitors and locals alike with an all-new collection of touring art installations. Continuing its efforts to bring new and exciting complimentary experiences to the renowned center, FSLV will partner with a number of acclaimed International Artists and collectives to provide immersive and Instagrammable opportunities for shoppers to enjoy throughout the year.

With activations ranging from a nostalgic pop-up allowing guests to relive their favorite decades, to interactive art installations featuring colorful giant spinning tops, Fashion Show Las Vegas will be home to can't-miss experiences for everyone. Please see below for a list of upcoming activations that will be available at FSLV this year:

Selfie Studio

This interactive photo experience will take guests on a journey through their favorite decades and beyond. Featuring eight immersive pop-up containers filled with eye-catching sets, guests will be welcomed to venture back in time as they snap Instagram-worthy photos.

Summertime Happiness and Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0

Back by popular demand, FSLV will once again transform into the ultimate 'happy place' for Summertime Happiness. The Great Hall will be adorned with vibrant decorations and Instagrammable pop-ups. Enhancing the summer fun, FSLV will welcome the delightful interactive art installation, Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0. Created by Creos, a Canadian-based art agency, Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0 is inspired by the lively street markets of Latin America. The installation will feature three-dimensional red frames that can be recognized as tiny houses with a playful swing hanging in the center. This playful activation will illustrate the warmth, comfort and safety of our homes as guests of all ages are welcomed to swing, relax and socialize during their visit.

You Are Beautiful Experience

Returning for a second year, this immersive activation will welcome guests to celebrate self-love and body positivity. In partnership with artist Matthew Hoffman, the exhibit will feature words of affirmation tags, five pop-up elements, and more, making for a truly impactful and uplifting experience.

Los Trompos

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day, FSLV will host a colorful interactive art installation, whose name means 'spinning tops' in Spanish and draws its inspiration from the popular childhood toy. Featuring eight larger-than-life, three-dimensional spinning tops, this installation will have guests reliving their childhood as they spin, sit and play.

For more information about the upcoming art installations coming to FSLV, please visit www.fslv.com/events.

About Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV)

Fashion Show Las Vegas is a destination that brings the culture of fashion to life through never-before-seen experiences to locals, visitors, and fashionistas alike. Featuring an eclectic mix of more than 250 retailers and over 30 restaurants spread across 2 million square feet, FSLV is the largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Comprised of famed anchor stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue and a delectable restaurant portfolio featuring strip-side dining options such as The Capital Grille, Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse and El Segundo Sol, Fashion Show Las Vegas is sure to satisfy every taste. The iconic center is more than a shopping destination, it is a place to gather, explore, create and celebrate all aspects of life, while owning fashion as a driver of culture.

For more information, visit: www.fslv.com.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, providing industry-leading portfolio management capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management - a global alternative asset manager with approximately $600 billion in AUM.

Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability - benefiting not only our tenants and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate.

For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit brookfieldproperties.com.



