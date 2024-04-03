Edicion Especial Returns to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming fan demand, Mexican music group Edición Especial is excited to announce the addition of a second performance following their venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29, 2024. As part of their Segunda Edición Tour this summer, the group is giving fans a second chance to watch them take The Theater stage on Sunday, June 30, 2024, following their already sold-out first performance scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2024. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public this Friday, April 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.



For more information on these performances or news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AEG Presents Las Vegas / Edición Especial