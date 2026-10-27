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Donny Osmond to Bring CRAZY HORSES Tour to Smart Financial Centre in June 2027

The entertainer will perform his award-winning solo show across multiple US cities throughout the summer.

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Donny Osmond to Bring CRAZY HORSES Tour to Smart Financial Centre in June 2027

Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond will bring his award-winning solo show to Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre on Monday, June 14, 2027. 

Throughout an illustrious six-decade-long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records, selling over 100 million albums and becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating six decades in show business with the release of his latest album “Start Again,” a milestone 65th album for the performer. The album was directly inspired by Donny's own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a globally recognized performer.

Presales begin at 9am CT on October 28, 2026, via the Donny app followed by an artist presale at 1pm CT. VIP packages are also available, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet-and-greet opportunities.

For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Donny.com or download the Donny app. For more information on upcoming performances at Smart Financial Centre, visit SmartFinancialCenter.net.

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