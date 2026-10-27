Donny Osmond to Bring CRAZY HORSES Tour to Smart Financial Centre in June 2027

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Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond will bring his award-winning solo show to Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre on Monday, June 14, 2027.

Throughout an illustrious six-decade-long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records, selling over 100 million albums and becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating six decades in show business with the release of his latest album “Start Again,” a milestone 65th album for the performer. The album was directly inspired by Donny's own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a globally recognized performer.

Presales begin at 9am CT on October 28, 2026, via the Donny app followed by an artist presale at 1pm CT. VIP packages are also available, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet-and-greet opportunities.

For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Donny.com or download the Donny app. For more information on upcoming performances at Smart Financial Centre, visit SmartFinancialCenter.net.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 02 Hrs 03 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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