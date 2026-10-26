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LA LA LAND IN CONCERT To Celebrate Film's 10th Anniversary At Smart Financial Centre

The Academy Award-winning film will be accompanied by a full orchestra and jazz band performing the score.

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LA LA LAND IN CONCERT To Celebrate Film's 10th Anniversary At Smart Financial Centre

Marking the 10th anniversary of the award-winning film's release, beloved movie, La La Land, has announced worldwide screenings as part of a special concert series.

Coming to Smart Financial Centre for one-night-only on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, La La Land in Concert will feature full displays of orchestra and jazz bands tandemly playing Justin Hurwitz's unforgettable score to screen, conducted by James Olmstead.

Tickets for this performance go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will be available for purchase at SmartFinancialCenter.net.

Revisit the 2016 Academy Award-winning Lionsgate film, La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, in a swoon-worthy live concert experience. La La Land showcases the captivating story of a promising pianist and aspiring actress who cross paths and fall in love, while attempting to harmonize their career journeys in the city of stars. The concert show features a full orchestra and jazz band performing the soundtrack, along with the movie. Experience the vivid musical moments central to the film, including the unbelievable piano solos, live!

Ticket Information

  • Performance Date: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, at 8:00 p.m. 
  • Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at 10 a.m. CT
  • Pre-Sale: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at 10 a.m. CT (Password: MUSIC)
  • Point of Purchase: SmartFinancialCenter.net 

Photo Credit: Smart Financial Centre)
Click Here to Get Tickets

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