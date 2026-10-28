Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Don Barnhart Extends Las Vegas Residency at Delirious Comedy Club
The venue will stream weekly live performances on Facebook and YouTube while providing multi-camera production for comedians creating stand-up specials.
Don Barnhart has extended his residency at Delirious Comedy Club inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino on an open-ended basis, continuing what he describes as a mission to bring stand-up comedy to audiences without high ticket prices.
Barnhart is also expanding his activities beyond the stage. Following a decade of producing live comedy in Las Vegas and celebrating Delirious Comedy Club's first anniversary at Silver Sevens, Barnhart is building an entertainment platform combining live performances, worldwide streaming and professional production opportunities for comedians.
'New York has Off-Broadway. Las Vegas has Off-Strip,' jokes Barnhart. 'We're proving you don't need a giant showroom, a hundred-dollar ticket or a second mortgage to have a great night out. You just need funny people and an audience ready to laugh.'
Don Barnhart & Friends: Real Comedy, Real Laughs
Barnhart's ongoing residency features Don Barnhart & Friends, a rotating lineup of nationally touring comedians, television veterans, established headliners and rising stars.
Known for appearances on Dry Bar Comedy, Open Bar Comedy and The Bob & Tom Show, Barnhart has spent decades entertaining audiences worldwide, including extensive tours performing for American troops overseas.
His comedy combines sharp everyday observations, quick improvisation and spontaneous audience interaction, creating an intimate experience where no two performances are exactly alike.
'I've always believed the audience is part of the show,' says Barnhart. 'Some nights they give you comedy gold. Other nights they give you material for your therapist. Either way, everybody gets a laugh.'
Delirious TV: Live From Las Vegas, Seen Around the World
The latest addition to the Delirious entertainment family is Delirious TV, a weekly live stand-up comedy series produced by Barnhart and filmed before a live audience every Thursday at 7 PM.
Featuring six camera angles, professional audio and genuine audience reactions, Delirious TV showcases seasoned professionals alongside exciting new voices in comedy.
With the tagline 'Comedy legends you know. Rising stars you'll discover,' the series gives performers an opportunity to introduce their material to new audiences while offering viewers a front-row seat to the Las Vegas comedy scene.
Delirious TV streams live on Facebook and YouTube, with programming also available through dedicated channels on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
'After spending so many years entertaining our troops overseas, I wanted to create something that could reach people wherever they are,' Barnhart explains. 'Now somebody stationed halfway around the world can tune in and experience a live comedy show happening in Las Vegas. And unlike a decades-old rerun, they can actually be part of the experience through our live chat.'
The production is also expanding into backstage features, interviews, comedy sketches and behind-the-scenes entertainment.
'There's a lot of polished comedy out there,' says Barnhart. 'We're going for something a little more spontaneous. Real comedy. Real laughs. No laugh tracks. If something goes wrong, we might just leave it in. Sometimes that's the funniest part.'
No Netflix Deal? No Problem. Comedians Can Create Their Own Specials
Beyond its nightly performances and weekly television production, Delirious Comedy Club is offering professional multi-camera filming for comedians' own stand-up comedy specials.
With a six-camera production setup, professional audio recording, lighting and editing capabilities, the venue gives comedians an opportunity to capture their performances in front of a real Las Vegas audience and create professional comedy content they can release, promote or pitch independently.
'For years, comedians have been waiting for someone at Netflix, HBO or another network to give them permission to film a special,' says Barnhart. 'Why wait? You don't need somebody in Hollywood to tell you you're funny. Build your audience, create your own content and take control of your career.'
The concept reflects Barnhart's philosophy of empowering performers rather than waiting for traditional industry gatekeepers.
From short television sets on Delirious TV to full-length stand-up specials, comedians now have access to a growing production platform designed to help them expand their reach, build their brands and develop new opportunities.
'We used to tell comedians to get onstage, get good and hope somebody discovers you,' Barnhart adds. 'Now we're saying get onstage, get good, film it and let the world discover you. Why wait for permission?'
Big Laughs Without the Big Vegas Price Tag
While Las Vegas entertainment prices continue to climb, Delirious Comedy Club remains committed to offering an affordable alternative to traditional Strip productions.
With tickets starting at $19.95, free parking, reasonably priced drinks and no drink minimum, the club offers visitors and locals an intimate comedy experience without the usual Las Vegas sticker shock.
The showroom brings audiences close to the performers, creating an atmosphere where laughter, spontaneity and audience interaction are all part of the experience.
'We're not trying to be the biggest comedy club in Vegas,' says Barnhart. 'We just want people to leave saying they had one of the best nights of their vacation. And maybe still have enough money left for breakfast.'
More Magic, More Comedy and More Reasons to Laugh
The entertainment continues with House of Magic, featuring rotating professional magicians and entertainers in a PG-13 show combining comedy, illusions and audience participation.
Together, Delirious Comedy Club, House of Magic and Delirious TV are creating a growing entertainment destination at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, offering live performances and original comedy programming both in person and online.
For Barnhart, the continued residency represents more than another engagement. Following serious health challenges and a life-threatening battle with sepsis, the comedian returned to the stage with a renewed appreciation for laughter and living in the moment.
That outlook inspired his NFTG — No F's To Give comedy philosophy: Too Blessed To Be Stressed. Too Funny To Care.
'I've been lucky enough to make people laugh all over the world,' Barnhart says. 'After everything I've been through, I appreciate every night onstage even more. My goal is pretty simple: come for the comedy, leave feeling better.'
'And if you don't feel better, at least you didn't pay $200 for a ticket.'
Show Information
Don Barnhart & Friends — Delirious Comedy Club
Thursday through Sunday at 7 PM
Additional performances Friday and Saturday at 9 PM
Tickets starting at $19.95
Delirious TV — Live Studio Taping
Thursdays at 7 PM
Live streaming on Facebook and YouTube
Available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
House of Magic
Thursday through Sunday at 5 PM
PG-13 comedy and Magic Entertainment
Location: Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, 4100 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV.
Tickets and information: DeliriousComedyClub.com, HouseOfMagicLasVegas.com, DeliriousTV.com
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