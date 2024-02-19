Delirious Comedy Club to Expand on Fremont Street

Get ready for side-splitting laughs at the new, expanded location for Delirious Comedy Club on Fremont Street inside Hennessy's Tavern beginning March 21st.

Located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas on the corners of Las Vegas Blvd and Fremont Street near the SlotZilla Zipline at the beginning of the Fremont Street Experience Delirious Comedy Club is doubling their occupancy bringing even more laughter to Las Vegas.

Resident headliner Don Barnhart leads the charge, joined by national acts, surprise guests, and rising local stars. Their easy-bites menu and drink specials, served in an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere, promise an unforgettable night of laughter and fun.

Delirious Comedy Club is known for bringing you some of the funniest, top headlining comedians from across the globe and we're thrilled to invite you to our new, expanded location at the Delirious Showroom inside Hennessy's Tavern on Fremont Street. Shows run every Thurs - Sun at 7 & 9pm. Full bar and food service is available during the show and the new location has some of the best drink prices in Las Vegas.

You may have seen our comedians on The Tonight Show, HBO, Netflix, The Bob & Tom Show, Comedy Central, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Howard Stern, YouTube, Amazon, USO Tours entertaining the troops and more. At Delirious Comedy Club we take comedy seriously!

Seating is limited so audiences are advised to pre-purchase tickets online to avoid missing out. If you're looking for night of laughter, then you've come to the right place!

Tickets start at $39.95 with Front Row, VIP Rows 2-3 options. Be sure to ask about our locals and military discounts.

Advanced tickets/more info is available at our website: www.DeliriousComedyClub.com