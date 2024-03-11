Delirious Comedy Club Expands Showroom in Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the last 6 years, Delirious Comedy Club has been providing Downtown Las Vegas with the only full time, professional comedy show and now they're expanding to a larger showroom and doubling their occupancy to bring even more hysterical laughter to Las Vegas.

Beginning March 21st, the new, expanded location for Delirious Comedy Club will open inside the Showroom at Hennessy's Tavern on Fremont Street.

The resident headliner and producer Don Barnhart leads the charge, joined by a rotating cast of national acts, surprise guests, and rising local stars. For years, Barnhart has split his time touring the country headlining at the top comedy clubs, overseas entertaining the troops, performing for colleges and cruise ships.

Barnhart goes from family friendly to risqué without missing a beat and does so in such a charming, improvisational way you'll be so busy laughing you won't notice or care. His comedy has been labeled smart, witty, and intellectual to downright silly and his facial expressions can tell you more than the words convey in any story. Don Barnhart has both a family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special and an unapologetically funny Amazon Prime Special that doesn't hold back.

The new showroom seats up to 100 and features some of the best drink prices in Las Vegas. Bottled Beers begin at $6, Cocktails start at $8 and the venue offers an Easy Bites food menu as well.

Shows run Thursday - Sunday with Front Row, VIP and General Admission Tickets beginning at $39.95 and offers a Local & Military Discount. Customers can also get full meals at the Hennessy's and stay afterwards for the live music in the main dining area.

Advance tickets are highly encouraged and can be purchased at Delirious Comedy Club