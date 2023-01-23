David Blaine Extends Residency At Resorts World Theatre; New Dates Throughout 2023

Due to overwhelming demand, AEG Presents and Resorts World have announced that magician, extreme illusionist and stunt artist, David Blaine, will extend his David Blaine: IN SPADES residency, exclusively at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Following his shows this March, Blaine will return to Resorts World Theatre for additional performances on April 28-29, May 5-6, and June 2-3, 2023; all shows at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale beginning Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Blaine debuted his first-ever residency in September 2022, receiving critical acclaim for his death-defying stunts. The show will continue to showcase an ever-evolving lineup of must-see magic and incredible feats, carefully curated to give guests an unforgettable experience. Directed by David Korins, David Blaine: IN SPADES is the only place in 2023 to watch the master illusionist narrowly escape death time and time again.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST through Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. PST.

In addition to breathtaking stunts such as his jaw-dropping jump from the height of an nine-story building into cardboard boxes in the theatre's front orchestra, returning fans can expect never-before-seen magic, awe-inspiring illusions and new adrenaline-pumping acts that Blaine has long received global acclaim for. Blaine's utilization of the venue's state-of-the-art features are guaranteed to enhance the audience experience for both new and returning fans.

To date, David Blaine: IN SPADES has been enjoyed by notable guests such as Sasha and Malia Obama, Sergey Brin, Woody Harrelson, Edward Norton, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Danny DeVito, Marion Cotillard, Alex Honnold, Philippe Petit, Steve Wozniak and Marc Benioff.

Tickets and a limited number of premium VIP packages for upcoming shows are available now at axs.com/davidblaineinvegas and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment. For more information on upcoming performance dates, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

Exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, the 5,000 capacity Resorts World Theatre, is a multi-level concert and entertainment venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

Described by Howard Stern as the greatest magician that ever lived, David Blaine single-handedly redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special Street Magic when he was just twenty-three, which Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller called "the best TV magic special ever done." The New York Times noted that Blaine has "taken a craft that's been around for hundreds of years and done something unique and fresh with it," whilst The New Yorker claimed, "he saved magic." Over the last two decades, Blaine's nine primetime specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, survived standing atop a 100-foot tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, endured 44 days inside a transparent box in London on no food, just water. Blaine's refeeding was studied by scientists and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Blaine had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils and also spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breath holding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes. In addition to the many millions who have seen him on television, Blaine has also performed live for audiences of over 20,000 in arenas around the world. He has performed intimately for every sitting American president including Barack Obama in the Oval Office, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as well as a number of international leaders and prominent figures such as Henry Kissinger, Michael Bloomberg, Stephen Hawking, Muhammad Ali, among others. His TED talk became one of Bill Gates' personal favorites and is widely considered the most revealing testimony Blaine has ever given on the topic of his remarkable career.