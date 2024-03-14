Composer Hans Zimmer Brings One-Night-Only Performance To Resorts World Theatre This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer brings his outstanding live band and orchestra to Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Sunday, September 29, 2024, for Hans Zimmer Live. Audiences will be swept away from the sound of the first note and journey through an array of well-loved scores throughout Zimmer's career. The tour marks the North American return of the music icon who has been selling out arenas around the world with his live show.

In a groundbreaking audio and visual show, the multiple Academy Award and GRAMMY-winning Zimmer, his band, and the orchestra will perform a selection of the composer's scores from some of cinema's biggest films. The newly arranged concert suites include music from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, and Dune, for which Zimmer received his second Academy Award.

Hans Zimmer's extraordinary melodies and modern compositions captivate a huge worldwide fan base across generations. He has already energized countless international cinema blockbusters, in addition to the above: James Bond – No Time to Die, Inception, Dunkirk, Man of Steel, The Dark Knight trilogy, Wonder Woman, Kung Fu Panda, 12 Years A Slave, Top Gun: Maverick, and Dune II.

To purchase tickets or for more information on this performance at Resorts World Theatre, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment or HansZimmerLive.com.

ABOUT Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which combined have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, four Grammys, an American Music Award, and a Tony Award. His work highlights include Dune: Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years A Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch) and Dunkirk, as well as multiple seasons of David Attenborough's Prehistoric Planet, including the upcoming third season, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, the follow-up to his Academy Award-winning score for Dune: Part One. Beyond his award-winning compositions, Zimmer is a remarkably successful touring artist, having just concluded his second “Hans Zimmer Live” European tour and performing in the Middle East at Dubai's renowned Coca-Cola Arena for two consecutive nights as well as Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix. His “World of Hans Zimmer” tour, which he curated and directed, will start its latest European run of over 50 dates this March on the heels of Dune: Part Two's release.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com