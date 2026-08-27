Chloe Hilliard, Daphnique Springs and More to Headline Rio Hotel & Casino September 2026 Lineup

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The Comedy Cellar has revealed the September 2026 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at riolasvegas.com/shows/comedy-cellar or ticketmaster.com, by phone at 866-746-7671 or in-person at the Rio Box Office from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests must be 18 years or older.



MONDAY, AUGUST 31 THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 (SHOWCASE):

Dan Naturman, Chloe Hilliard, James Mattern, Lewis Dix Jr., and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dan Naturman (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live”), Chloe Hilliard (“The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), James Mattern (Kevin Hart's “Comedy in Color,” Madison Square Garden Network's “People Talkin' Sports”), Lewis Dix Jr. (“The Net,” “The Soul Man”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 (SHOWCASE):

Andrew Fiori, Helen Hong, Greer Barnes, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Andrew Fiori (Comedy Central, Host of “The Raw Report” on SiriusXM), Helen Hong (“Wait Wait Don't Tell Me,” “Go Fact Yourself” podcast, “Never Have I Ever,” “Silicon Valley,” “The Thundermans”), Greer Barnes (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Chappelle Show,” “Tough Crowd,” “For Love Of The Game”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 (SHOWCASE):

Jason Cheny, Daphnique Springs, Mayce Galoni, John Joseph, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jason Cheny (Comedy Central, Forbes “Comedians To Watch,” “Laughs” on FOX and Hulu, “Laff Tracks” on TruTV, Winner of “World Series of Comedy 2017”), Daphnique Springs (Amazon Prime's “Inside Jokes,” “Bring The Funny” on NBC, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”), Mayce Galoni (Hulu, “Just For Laughs,” Dry Bar Comedy, SiriusXM, “Don't Tell Comedy,” CBC's “This Hour Has 22 Minutes,” Kevin Hart's LOL Network), John Joseph (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Dry Bar Comedy special “lWaS I gOiNg Up oR dOwN?”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 (SHOWCASE):

Dean Edwards, Tom Rhodes, Lynne Koplitz, Kermet Apio, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dean Edwards (“The Tonight Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” and the movies “Spider‑Man,” “Goyband,” and “New Wave”), Tom Rhodes (Dave Attell's “Comedy Underground,” Dave Attell's “Insomniac Amsterdam,” Comedy Central's “@ Midnight,” two Comedy Central half hour specials, Netflix special), Lynne Koplitz (Hour special on Netflix, Joan & Melissa Rivers' reality show “Joan Knows Best?,” the IFC Channel's “Z Rock,” Host of WB's “Life & Style,” Host of “Change of Heart”), Kermet Apio (Winner of both the Seattle Comedy Competition and The Great American Comedy Festival, special on Dry Bar Comedy, Sirius XM), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 (SHOWCASE):

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