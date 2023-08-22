Comedian Sam Morril Will Bring 'The Class Act' Tour to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Tickets for this show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

 Beloved stand-up comedian, Sam Morril, announced today his venue debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas as part of “The Class Act” Tour. Celebrated as one of the best joke writers today, Morril will present a one-night-only evening of laughs on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Tickets for this show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.
 

Ticket Information 

Performance Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST  

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com  

Named one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch” in 2011, Morril has performed multiple stand-up sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late, Late Show with James Corden, and Conan. Fans can listen to Morril every week on his podcast We Might Be Drunk with co-host Mark Normand. Morril’s fourth stand-up special, Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow, is currently available on Netflix.

For more information on this show or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AEG Presents Las Vegas / Sam Morril



