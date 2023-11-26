Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Comedian Don Barnhart Gives The Gift Of Laughter With Complimentary Tickets to Las Vegas Residency

The comedian is offering complimentary tickets for the Las Vegas Residency Grand Reopening.

By: Nov. 26, 2023

Comedian Don Barnhart Gives The Gift Of Laughter With Complimentary Tickets to Las Vegas Residency

In an effort to spread some joy, comfort and holiday cheer, Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart is offering complimentary tickets throughout the month of December in celebration of the Grand Reopening of his nightly residency at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas.

Nightly laughter returns to Downtown Las Vegas as Delirious Comedy Club celebrates their Grand Reopening November 30th at their new home on the 1st floor of ZAI Nightclub on Fremont Street. Shows begin November 30th and will run Thurs - Sun with 2 shows nightly at 7 & 9 pm.

The Grand Reopening of Delirious Comedy Club features resident headliner Don Barnhart, who executive co-produced and can be seen in the new Matt Rife Vampire Comedy "Don't Suck". Don Barnhart has traveled the world entertaining the troops and his Dry Bar Comedy Special is going viral. Joining Barnhart onstage are comedians Erin O'Connor, Ron Coleman and Guy Fessenden and each week features a rotating cast of special guests. It's not uncommon for a celebrity or two to join Barnhart on stage.

Prior to finding their new location, Mayor Carol Goodman recently proclaimed Delirious Comedy Day honoring the comedy club's 5 year run as the only full-time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas.

Full bar service, drink specials and bottle service are available during the show and customers are encouraged to visit the rooftop bar before and after the shows for the best happy hour and drink specials in Las Vegas.

Delirious Comedy Club will also reopen The House of Magic with their "Family Friendly" 5 Star rated Comedy & Magic Show beginning December 7th with shows Thursday - Sunday at 5pm. The show will feature a rotating cast of some the best comedy magician's working today with their motto, "Real Magic, Not Taken Seriously!"

Tickets are limited and customers must use the code, "Gift" when checking online at the link below.

Location: Delirious Comedy Club

700 E. Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (1st floor at ZAI Nightclub) Across the street from Container Park next to the El Cortez

Showtimes for Delirious Comedy Club run Thursday - Sunday at 7 & 9pm and House of Magic at 5pm.

General Admission Tickets begin at $34.95. Locals and Military are always half off and should contact the club for discount codes.

For more information, weekly lineup or tickets please visit our website at the link below or call the club at 702-541-2660.


