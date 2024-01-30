Comedian Ali Wong Makes Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in April

Performances are on Friday, April 26, 2024, and Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. 

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

This spring, award-winning comedian, writer, actress, and director Ali Wong will make her highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with “Ali Wong: Live.” The Emmy® Award-winning actress will bring four shows over two nights on Friday, April 26, 2024, and Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. PST.

Wong made her sold-out venue debut at Encore Theater in February 2019 and has continued to be an inspiring and formidable force winning multiple Emmys®, Golden Globes® and Critics Choice Awards for her Netflix series, “Beef”, starring and executively produced by Wong. Encore Theater is Las Vegas’s premier intimate venue to experience the globally recognized comedic powerhouse this Spring. 

Ticket Information 

  • 2024 Performance Dates: April 26-27, 2024; shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. 

  • Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. PST  

  • Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $59.95

  • Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Australian Pink Floyd Show Returns to Las Vegas Photo
Australian Pink Floyd Show Returns to Las Vegas

Iconic tribute sensation The Australian Pink Floyd Show (TAPFS) will make its return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, as part of the 2024 Australian Pink Floyd Show Tour. Following their 2023 venue debut, the band will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 17, 2024, for a one-night-only performance.

2
Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM Photo
Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Los Bukis, the Mexican group who announced its return to the stage in 2021 with a tour that broke all records in the U.S. and Mexico, will make Las Vegas history as they set the first ever full Latin and Spanish-language residency on the Las Vegas Strip. The residency will launch Friday, May 3, 2024 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. 

3
Usher, Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys to Headline Lovers & Friends 2024 Photo
Usher, Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys to Headline Lovers & Friends 2024

The powerhouse lineup will treat fans to performances from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, Timbaland and many more. Special sets will include Lil Wayne, performing Tha Carter III in its entirety, and USHER performing Confessions, celebrating the album's 20th anniversary.

4
The Killers Las Vegas Residency Kicks Off in August At Caesars Palace Photo
The Killers Las Vegas Residency Kicks Off in August At Caesars Palace

The Killers are set to perform their debut album 'Hot Fuss' in full for the first time ever. The legendary band - Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drums) - will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss, by performing the record front to back.

More Hot Stories For You

Brian Kilmeade To Perform At Green Valley Ranch ResortBrian Kilmeade To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort
Don Barnhart to Join Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy, and Russel Peters in New Vampire Comedy DON'T SUCKDon Barnhart to Join Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy, and Russel Peters in New Vampire Comedy DON'T SUCK
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Adds Fifth Performance At The Smith CenterBLUEY'S BIG PLAY Adds Fifth Performance At The Smith Center
TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy ClubTV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy Club

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Steven Pearl in Las Vegas Steven Pearl
Ray's Comedy World (2/12-2/12)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Anti-Soulmate in Las Vegas Anti-Soulmate
Open-Door Playhouse (1/03-2/03)
The Bergman Project in Las Vegas The Bergman Project
Spirits Supper Club at The Stirling Club (2/24-2/24)PHOTOS
Steven Pearl in Las Vegas Steven Pearl
Ray's Comedy World (2/05-2/05)
(UN)Deinkable in Las Vegas (UN)Deinkable
Open-Door Playhouse (2/07-3/07)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You