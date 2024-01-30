Comedian Ali Wong Makes Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in April

This spring, award-winning comedian, writer, actress, and director Ali Wong will make her highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with “Ali Wong: Live.” The Emmy® Award-winning actress will bring four shows over two nights on Friday, April 26, 2024, and Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. PST.

Wong made her sold-out venue debut at Encore Theater in February 2019 and has continued to be an inspiring and formidable force winning multiple Emmys®, Golden Globes® and Critics Choice Awards for her Netflix series, “Beef”, starring and executively produced by Wong. Encore Theater is Las Vegas’s premier intimate venue to experience the globally recognized comedic powerhouse this Spring.

Ticket Information

2024 Performance Dates: April 26-27, 2024; shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. PST

Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $59.95

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.