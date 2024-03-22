Classical Guitarist Lovro Peretić to Close UNLV Performing Art Center's 47th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UNLV Performing Arts Center will complete its 47th season on Saturday, Apr. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with Croatian guitarist Lovro Peretić.



The internationally award-winning classical guitarist has performed across the globe, from Croatia and Germany to Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Poland, Spain, Finland, Estonia, Italy, France, Austria, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Romania as a soloist and as a chamber musician. On top of his career as a performing musician, he has given masterclasses in many of the world’s prestigious guitar festivals, including Paris International Guitar Festival, London International Guitar Festival, Antwerp International Guitar festival and many more.



Born in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, Peretić began studying guitar at a young age, and later graduated with distinctions at the Music academy in Zagreb. His career of extraordinary travels in the pursuit of classical guitar began with a one-year student exchange program in France. From there, he continued his studies in Switzerland for music performance.



Most recently, he won the International Concert Artist competition of the Guitar Foundation of America and released his debut album for Naxos Records, the world’s leading classical music label, in June 2023. He has also won the 3rd Eurostrings competition, the largest competition for guitar in Europe, in 2020. He has also won over 30 prizes in international competitions and guitar festivals.



The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Ham Fine Arts-Black Box Theatre. Single adult tickets are priced at $35. Discounts are available and tickets are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at pac.unlv.edu or at the UNLV PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.



