Feature: A SCOOP OF IMAGINATION: MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM OPENS ITS BIGGEST LOCATION IN AREA15 LAS VEGAS

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Sweet relief has come to Las Vegas during triple-digit temperatures, welcoming a new destination for anyone with a sweet tooth and a sense of adventure. The MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM has officially opened its newest—and largest—location at AREA15, marking the strongest opening in the brand’s history and a major milestone in its evolution as a global immersive entertainment destination.

The Las Vegas debut exceeded expectations before guests even stepped inside. Presale ticket sales were more than three times those recorded for the brand's Miami opening, while opening weekend generated more than 20 sold-out sessions and record-breaking attendance. VIP attendance was also more than double the typical number seen during previous MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM launches.

The result was a colorful opening weekend that firmly positioned the attraction as one of Las Vegas’ newest family-friendly immersive experiences.

“The future of entertainment is about bringing people together through shared experiences that create joy and lasting memories,” said Manish Vora, Co-Founder and CEO of MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM. “That’s exactly why Las Vegas was the right place for our most ambitious museum yet.” Vora added that Las Vegas’ international audience, spirit of imagination and reputation for reinventing entertainment made the city an ideal home for the brand’s largest location.

The arrival of MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM was celebrated throughout the community, including a special proclamation declaring MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Day. The celebration included a special lighting of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, which was illuminated in the attraction’s signature pink. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Shelley Berkley and other community leaders welcomed MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM to Las Vegas. They highlighted its role in expanding the city's portfolio of family-friendly attractions.

The debut also featured collaborations with Universal Horror Unleashed and the upcoming film Theater Is Dead, further demonstrating AREA15’s growing reputation for bringing together unconventional entertainment experiences under one roof.

The scale of the opening was reflected in some seriously impressive numbers.

During opening weekend, MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM served:

More than 450 gallons of ice cream

Approximately 19,200 scoops of ice cream

More than 7,000 ice cream bars and popsicles

More than 20 sold-out sessions

Presale ticket sales exceeding three times those of the Miami opening

Record-breaking VIP attendance for a MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM launch

The Las Vegas attraction lives up to its supersized billing with the world’s largest MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM, featuring the brand’s largest Sprinkle Pool, exclusive Las Vegas experiences and many of the interactive installations that have made the attraction popular around the world. The experience is designed to encourage guests to do more than look at exhibits. Visitors can climb, slide, play, explore and sample plenty of ice cream as they move through dozens of colorful environments.

At the heart of the attraction is the brand’s philosophy of creating spaces where people can connect through play. That concept feels particularly at home in Las Vegas, a city built around spectacle and shared experiences. The opening represents more than another attraction in the Las Vegas entertainment landscape. For MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM, the Las Vegas location serves as a blueprint for the brand's future—a larger, more immersive approach designed to bring people together and create memorable experiences for generations of visitors.

Judging by the opening weekend numbers, Las Vegas is ready for a second helping.

Located inside AREA15, MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Las Vegas is now open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Las Vegas is located inside AREA15. For tickets and additional information, visit museumoficecream.com/las-vegas/. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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