Cesar Millan Comes To Mgm Grand Hotel & Casino For The World Premiere Of CESAR MILLAN Â– MY STORY: UNLEASHED

Cesar Millan, the world's most celebrated dog behaviorist, will bring the story of his remarkable life to the stage for the world premiere of his one-man show "Cesar Millan - My Story: Unleashed." Millan will lead the audience on an inspiring journey ranging from his humble beginnings in rural Mexico and travels to America, to his struggles, successes and passion for transforming families and their lives with his unique approach to canine discipline. He often says, "I train people not dogs," and now for the first time ever, Millan "live in person" will share his authenticity, honesty and bravery during this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Cesar Millan - My Story: Unleashed will perform September 12-18 in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Tickets, starting at $45 plus tax and applicable fees, will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. A select number of VIP Meet and Greet packages also will be available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased by visiting mgmresorts.com, ticketmaster.com, by calling 866-740-7711 or in-person at any MGM Grand Las Vegas box office.

A gifted storyteller, Millan will resonate with the human breed through emotion, comedy and lessons on every species.

"It's been an incredible journey thus far and I'm honored to share my life story unlike I ever have before on stage at MGM Grand in Las Vegas," said Cesar Millan.

With more than 25 years of animal behaviorist experience and an Emmy Award-nominated television series, Millan works to rehabilitate hundreds of misguided dogs with his innovative methods of training. The life-changing technique not only earned him worldwide success but also allowed him to change dogs' behavior and the lives of their owners.

Cesar Millan - My Story: Unleashed was co-created and produced by Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment, who created the famed headlining show Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth, which successfully toured the world and performed on Broadway.

SPI Entertainment Founder and CEO Adam Steck said, "We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with Cesar Millan. After meeting him, he's one of the most incredible human beings I've ever met. I can't wait for him to tell his inspiring story during this uplifting experience. I'm extremely proud of the show we've put together and we have no doubt that audiences will love it as well."

Originally from Sinaloa, Mexico, Millan crossed the border with $100 to his name and a dream to become the greatest dog trainer in the world, which ultimately became a reality after being discovered by Tony DeNiro - his current manager. Quickly earning global notoriety with A-list clientele including Oprah, Mark Zuckerberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Scarlett Johansson and many others, Millan became a New York Times best-selling author and motivational speaker who will now bring his bright, witty and authentic personality to the Las Vegas stage.

Written and directed by Randy Johnson whose recent credits include writer and director of the Tony Award-nominated musical "A Night with Janis Joplin," co- writer and director of Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth in Las Vegas and co-creator and director of "Elvis the concert," seen in arenas worldwide for the past 20 years and on PBS annually. Most recently he was nominated for "Best Director of a Musical" in the 2019 NAACP Theatre Awards for his Broadway Bound production of "Shout Sister Shout - The Rosetta Tharpe story," opening this fall at the Seattle Repertory Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You