Celebrate Cyber Monday at The Composers Room with Special Ticket Offer

The Composers Room in the Historic Commercial Center District World Village is continuing the tradition of great entertainment, food, and drink in its new showlounge and restaurant. Commercial Center recently celebrated its 60th Anniversary earlier in the year, and The Composers Room honors this diamond anniversary with a Cyber Monday special on Nov. 27.

Guests can purchase one ticket, including a classic cocktail for $19.63, the same year Commercial Center opened, including Commercial Deli (now The Composers Room), where the Rat Pack would eat meals and hang out. This is part of "Our Vegas Our Way," featuring world-class entertainment, delicious food, and tasty cocktails, all at a reasonable price.

Upcoming shows include Limoncello transporting audiences to Italy, Khoree The Poet bringing a unique blend of spoken word and contemporary R&B, and the K-Tel All-Stars celebrating the 1970s.

Are you in the mood for a Manhattan (1880s), Martini(1900s), Old Fashioned (1806), or Moscow Mule (1940s)? Toast with a classic cocktail enjoyed by celebrities who drank there in its previous incarnation with this Cyber Monday special. The space includes a 150-seat theatre with three seating levels: The Gold Circle, Rat Pack Row and general admission. A full menu is available before, during, or after the show as well.

The tavern features a full bar with music, including Keith Thompson's Piano Party on Wednesdays. Vita Drew, three-time Emmy Award winner and star of Menopause the Musical comes to The Composers Room to kick off its upcoming brunch series! Start the holiday season with a fun-filled and festive musical soiree. A brunch buffet is included with most tickets and show-only tickets are also available.

Since it is Cyber Monday, it is stress-free to purchase this particular ticket (including one classic cocktail) online. Visit TheComposersRoom.com, select the show or shows (more than one can be bought), and choose the CYBER MONDAY ticket option. This option becomes invalid at midnight. It is easy, and the holiday entertainment can be checked off the list.

Hours and days for The Composers Room are 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, When brunches are scheduled, doors will open at 11:30 a. m. For tickets and more information, visit TheComposersRoom.com. Follow on Facebook @thecomposersroom and @OurVegasOurWay and on IG @thecomposersroomlv. Join the VIP text club for special promo codes, invites, and discounts by texting TCR to 866-271-6157.

About Pompey Entertainment:

Pompey Entertainment is a Las Vegas-based company helmed by Las Vegas entertainment industry veteran Damian Costa in partnership with Nick Cordaro, a successful entrepreneur. Pompey Entertainment provides focused expertise in all areas of entertainment to multiple artists, shows and venues.