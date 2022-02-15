Catch Stand-Up Comedian Vicki Barbolak In AMERICA'S GOT TALENT LIVE At Luxor Hotel and Casino, February 16 – 17

Stand-up comedian Vicki Barbolak, a Top 10 finalist from Season 13 of the long-standing hit television show America's Got Talent joins the talented cast of the acclaimed new variety-style spectacle America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at Luxor Hotel and Casino this Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 17.

Additionally, Barbolak has performed on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions and America's Got Talent: The Champions and has toured the globe selling out shows with her brilliant, sitcom-like act. Barbolak's comedic experiences include being named Nickelodeon's "America's Funniest Mom" in 2007 and one of the winning comedians on the Jenny Jones Show as well as serving as a member of the Jay Leno Laugh Squad in 2010.

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE performs Wednesday - Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are now on sale and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com, Luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE VIP Meet & Greet" package, starting at $159, features a meet and greet with select cast members and more.