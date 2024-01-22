Brian Kilmeade To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort

Renowned television and radio personality Brian Kilmeade is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10 a.m.



Brian Kilmeade has been on the air for 6 hours a day, 5 days a week, since 2006. Not many broadcasters can say that! After joining Fox News in 1997, he was soon named co-host of Fox & Friends, where he still thrives today. The show powered its way to the top spot in morning cable TV in 2000 and remains there to this day. After Fox & Friends from 6-9 AM ET.



Kilmeade has the privilege of hosting his nationally syndicated radio show, “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Talk from 9-12 noon. The show just cracked the top ten as one of the most powerful on radio by “Talkers Magazine”. Brian also hosts “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” which airs on the Fox News Channel on Saturday nights at 9 PM and hosts “What Made America Great” on Fox Nation.



Tickets for Brian Kilmeade are $45, $55, $65, and $75 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 6 p.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.