Blue Man Group Content Now Streaming on the CirqueConnect Digital Content Hub

Blue Man Group content is now joining the ranks of the newly launched Cirque du Soleil CirqueConnect, the digital content hub available for free to all at CirqueduSoleil.com/CirqueConnect. In an ongoing effort to further its mission to entertain and evoke emotions of people around the world, now streaming on CirqueConnect are select Blue Man Group videos, including performance clips of fan favorite moments and "Becoming Blue."

Fans around the world can revel and reminisce on memories from the musical, interactive world of Blue Man Group, from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Blue Man Group features will include:

Clips of Blue Man Group performing at Astor Place Theatre in New York City

Becoming Blue: The story of six aspiring Blue Men who put their acting skills to the test in an intense acting workshop in New York

A compilation of hilarious short comedy skits from Blue Man Group

CirqueConnect unveils a new series of Cirque du Soleil 60-minute specials and is meant to be enjoyed by fans of all ages. The free series debuted on March 27 with a 60-minute special featuring the shows KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities, ''O'', and LUZIA. Since its premiere, the inaugural 60-minute special has garnered more than 8 million views from around the globe. Other content on the platform includes virtual reality experiences, content series and tutorials such as Cirque It Out and Color Me Cirque as well as music and family-friendly series.

Tune in weekly for newly released Cirque du Soleil content at CirqueduSoleil.com/CirqueConnect.





