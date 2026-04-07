Marc Anthony Adds Fall 2026 Dates to Las Vegas Residency

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Marc Anthony has added new fall 2026 performance dates to his BleauLive Theater residency, “VEGAS… MY WAY!," returning to the stage Sept. 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, and 19, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day weekend, as well as two dates over Race Week on Nov. 20 and 21.

“VEGAS… MY WAY!” marks the latest chapter in Marc Anthony’s career, offering an intimate show for Las Vegas audiences. Backed by his live band, Anthony performs both English and Spanish-language hits from his more than 30 years as a chart-topping solo artist. The residency launched earlier this year.

Following each BleauLive Theater performance, audiences can head to Nowhere Lounge for “VEGAS…MY WAY! Late Night Sessions," the official after-party destination. Live music sets are curated by Motif, a member of Anthony’s band.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. PDT until Thursday, April 9, at 10 p.m. PDT through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m. PDT here.

A limited number of tickets remain available for Marc Anthony’s previously announced shows scheduled for July 24, 25, 29, 31; and Aug. 1.

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. As he enters his fourth decade as a recording artist, he has dozens of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has had over 114 #1 chart hits worldwide, racked up more than 8 billion views on YouTube, and a total of 15.218 billion streams across all platforms.

Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé, with film roles including “In the Heights” (2021), “El Cantante” (2006), “Man on Fire” (2004), “In the Time of Butterflies” (2001), “Bringing Out the Dead” (1999), and a starring role in Paul Simon’s “The Capeman” (1998) on Broadway.