Australian Pink Floyd Show Returns to Las Vegas

Iconic tribute sensation The Australian Pink Floyd Show (TAPFS) will make its return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, as part of the 2024 Australian Pink Floyd Show Tour. Following their 2023 venue debut, the band will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 17, 2024, for a one-night-only performance. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

The 2024 Australian Pink Floyd Show Tour will bring to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world. Fans are guaranteed state-of-the-art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, huge inflatables, including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo, and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows.

TAPFS will deliver a memorable live experience for audiences old and new. Replicating music from every phase of Pink Floyd's journey, this tour reinforces TAPFS's dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright & Mason, with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to those legendary Pink Floyd productions.

Often described as being “much more than a tribute band,” TAPFS is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit, selling over four million tickets worldwide. The band has played to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, the UK, the U.S., Canada, South America and Russia.

The current band lineup includes David Parsons (keyboard), Alex Francois (saxophone), Dave Fowler (guitar & vocals), Paul Bonney (drums), Luc Ledy-Lepine (guitar), Ricky Howard (bass, vocals), Chris Barnes (vocals), Lorelei McBroom (backing vocals), Lara Smiles (backing vocals), and Emily Lynn (backing vocals).

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

About The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Selling over 4 million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as “The Gold Standard” and The DailyMirror as “The Kings Of the Genre”, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first-ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour's 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by David &Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading show of its kind in the world.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state-of-the-art, high-resolution LED screen technology, and other special effects. In addition and in true Pink Floyd fashion, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo.

They have worked with Pink Floyd touring musicians like Guy Pratt & Durga McBroom. Lorelei McBroom, who was a member of the Pink Floyd touring band on both the Momentary Lapse Of Reason & Delicate Sound Of Thunder Tours has been a member of TAPFS for 10 years.

Often described as being much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, the UK, the U.S., Canada & South America.

With over 35 years of history, the world's biggest, best, and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.

From its humble origins in the bars & clubs of Adelaide, in recent years the band has become a truly international affair, with band members from Australia, the UK, France & the USA.