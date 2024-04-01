April 5 FIRST FRIDAY To Feature Las Vegas Muralist Black57 And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Friday Foundation has announced that the April 5th First Friday celebrates the “Joy” that art brings to all. With this theme First Friday honors the joy that creativity gives to the community and celebrates the joy of the artists who originate art and share it with the First Friday community.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople.

About the Event

First Friday's Featured Artist “Black57” is a self-taught local Las Vegas artist best known for his graffiti murals, including those in several of Graffiti Park's projects at local schools. He has also been working with chalk since 2006. He was originally taught graffiti art by his cousin, and was influenced by his father's collection of neoclassical paintings and pinup art. He has collaborated with schoolchildren on mural projects and considers inspiring kids' creativity to be the highest form of engagement his art can achieve. He is thrilled to be the featured artist at the first annual Chalk It Down! festival.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space - Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and we honor her with a monthly space given for free to a local artist – hosting “Black Tokyo” for April 5 First Friday.

Meow Wolf Sponsored Artists for April – Dane Klosowski, Mason Rubio and Keira Blankenship. Mason and Dane are returning artists to First Friday. Keira (they/them) grew up going to First Friday and is now a sponsored artist, re-creating one of their drawings on the Meow Wolf whiteboard as part of a free, public drawing activity.

Chalk at First Friday – First Friday hosts a community chalk activity, in support of the 18b Arts District's upcoming Chalk Festival, Chalk it Down! First Friday will sponsor the Chalk Festival event and host a space during the event which takes place on Sunday, April 21. More info.

Enjoy the First Friday entertainment from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Gina Cifonelli and Sara Godbout are the 2024 resident artists. Their monthly art shows are in the Art Square building.

Several artists, curated by the ISI Group, paint live throughout the footprint - also, attendees can take part in interactive murals.

Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas.