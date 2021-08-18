Aaron Carter Will No Longer be Starring in NAKED BOYS SINGING Las Vegas

Las Vegas is about to get a whole lot of full frontal fun, when the legendary New York musical revue Naked Boys Singing! begins its 12 week residency. It was originally announced to be starring musician and tabloid sensation Aaron Carter, however that is no longer the case.

The show's producers, Tom D'Angora and Nick Padgett, state, "We are disappointed and a bit embarrassed to announce that Aaron Carter will not be appearing in the Las Vegas production of Naked Boys Singing!. Within a few days of the announcement, it became clear, for multiple reasons, that Aaron's participation in Naked Boys Singing! was not going to work out. We requested his letter of resignation and received it Monday. We'd like to apologize to anyone who is disappointed or inconvenienced by this news. Refunds are available at your point of purchase. We remain committed to producing a first rate production of Naked Boys Singing! with a talented and gorgeous cast and will begin performances on September 15th."

An announcement with the full cast is expected in the next few days.

After shattering records with its twenty year run off-Broadway, Naked Boys Singing is ready to show Sin City the goods, where it will be Vegas's only FULLY NUDE musical revue.

With performances now beginning Sept 15th at The Jewel Box Theatre inside the world famous Erotic Heritage Museum, audiences can expect a hilarious and full frontal celebration of the male form. No costumes, no underwear, no jocks...just Naked Boys Singing! This world-wide musical phenomenon is a traditional musical revue, in the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, which reminds us that clothes alone do not make the man. The show features six handsome "boys" with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! With song titles ranging from "The Bliss of a Briss" to the culinary inspired "I Beat My Meat", Naked Boys Singing is 60 minutes of non-stop music, nudity, and laughter!

The Las Vegas residencey will be presented by Tom D'Angora (Naked Boys Singing! New York, NEWSical, A Musical About Star Wars) and Nick Padgett (Producing Artistic Director; Padgett Productions) with Tom and Michael D'Angora (Naked Boys Singing! New York, The Marvelous Wonderettes) directing. Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers in an attempt to save L.A.'s LGBTQ Celebration Theatre from closing (the attempt worked!) Naked Boys Singing! went on to play from coast-to-coast and all around the world, in 2007 a film adaptation was released, and the show opened in New York in 2000 where it is continuing its record breaking off-Broadway run. The musical was initially marketed to gay men, but the shows fan base quickly grew to a wide and diverse audience, it has become a bachelor and bachelorette party staple and the New York Daily News calls it "a hit with gays, straights and everyone in between".

Naked Boys Singing begins its residency on Wed, Sept 15th (originally scheduled to begin Sept 8th) with performances running through Nov 28th 2021. The show will play Wednesdays at 9pm and Thursdays - Sundays at 10pm at The Jewel Box Theatre located inside The Erotic Heritage Museum at 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Ticket prices start at $74.99 with a limited number of premium VIP tickets available. Tickets purchased before Aug 18th, 2021 are entitled to a refund by contacting the original point-of-purchase.

