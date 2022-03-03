Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT Marks 100th Performance

pixeltracker

The 100th performance took place on Wednesday at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Mar. 3, 2022  
AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT Marks 100th Performance

Yesterday, AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE Whitney Houston HOLOGRAM CONCERT, marked its 100th performance at Harrah's Las Vegas. The boundary-breaking hologram spectacle, featuring Whitney Houston's impeccable voice complete with a live four-piece band and charismatic dancers performing to her iconic songs, celebrated with a group photo on stage. Tickets start at $49 (plus applicable tax and fees) and can be purchased at WhitneyVegas.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 702.777.2782.

"It feels great to make history for a concert unlike any other in Vegas," said Brian Becker, Chairman & CEO of Base Entertainment and BASE Hologram. "100 performances is an amazing accomplishment, especially for a show dedicated to one of the world's most iconic popstars."

Showgoers were captivated by the tribute show honoring Houston's legacy as they were on their feet, dancing, singing and taking in never-before-released live vocal tracks along with chart-smashing hits including "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "I Will Always Love You," "The Greatest Love of All Time" and more.

AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY takes guests on a musical journey through the legendary superstar's storied career with state-of-the-art, proprietary holographic technology in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. Featuring unmatched theatrical stagecraft, the show has been hailed as a "breathtakingly convincing hologram of the late, great American superstar," (Telegraph UK) with artistic direction from pop culture's most influential creatives including Grammy Award-winning producer Keith Harris and famed TV producer, Mark 'Swany' Swanhart.

Guests will also be delighted to know that Whitney's brother, Gary Houston, will be making a special appearance during Easter weekend shows. AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY performs Tuesday through Sunday at 6 p.m. inside the Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas and at 8 p.m. on select performance days, with no shows on Monday. For tickets and more information, visit WhitneyVegas.com.



Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Training for Broadway Baby Onesie
Training for Broadway Baby Onesie
Jesus Christ Superstar What's the Buzz Mug
Jesus Christ Superstar What's the Buzz Mug
Ain't Too Proud Logo Hat
Ain't Too Proud Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You

  • AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT Marks 100th Performance
  • BLIPPI THE MUSICAL to Play at Orleans Arena
  • Marlon Wayans Makes His Return To M Resort Spa Casino May 21
  • Greer Barnes, Lynne Koplitz and Eddie Ifft Highlight March 2022 Lineup at the Comedy Cellar
  • The Smith Center Announces 2022-2023 Broadway Las Vegas Series