Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Melissa T Ford - MADAGASCAR A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre



Runners-Up: Valerie Martin - THE SPARKLETONES - Johnson County Theatre in the Park, Mandy Dulny - ZOMBIE PROM - Theatre In The Park, Christopher Barksdale - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Melissa T Ford - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre



Runners-Up: Melissa T Ford - MATILDA - Great Plains Theatre, Trevor Downey - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro, Caroline Dahm - SONG & DANCE - Musical Theater Heritage

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Becky Dibben - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENUTRE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players)



Runners-Up: Beth Fields & Rachel Cherra - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Right, Sharon Sheldon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stageright Performing Arts, Becky Dibben - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players)

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Becky Dibben - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre



Runners-Up: Francie Kapono-Kuzila - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions, Libby Bradley - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro, Karla Fennick - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Justin Cooley / Luke Knopke - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Right



Runners-Up: Ellie Goldberg - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stageright Performing Arts, Valerie Martin - A NEW BRAIN - Olathe Civic Theatre, Emily Vargo - ZOMBIE PROM - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Mitchell Aiello - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre



Runners-Up: Nick Padgett - SWEENEY TODD - Warwick Theatre, Heidi Van - MOTHER FREAKIN HOOD - fishtank, Weston Thomas - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Dave Martin - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Olathe Civic Theatre



Runners-Up: Tim Bair - SURVIVING HITLER - The White Theatre, Sarah Crawford - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - The White Theatre, Chris McCoy - LEARNED LADIES - Jewell Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Billy Eric Robinson - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre



Runners-Up: Katie Gilchrist - COLLECTIVE RAGE - Fishtank Theatre, Jeff Church - THE INHERITANCE - The Unicorn, Damron Armstrong - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Black Rep of KC

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts



Runners-Up: MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players), WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players), ZOMBIE PROM - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions



Runners-Up: FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Mitchell Aiello - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players)



Runners-Up: Zach Dulny - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts, Mitchell Aiello - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players), Zach Dulny - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stageright Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Zan de Spelder - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions



Runners-Up: Kent Buess - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre, Kent Buess - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre, Mitchell Aiello - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Kimberly Camacho - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players)



Runners-Up: Marsha Canady - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park, Ethan Badders - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players), Pam Watson - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: Tim Braselton - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions



Runners-Up: Alicia Santee - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre, Donna Rendely Peeler - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre, Julie Danielson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts



Runners-Up: SCHOOL OF ROCK - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park, SHREK - Music Theatre Kansas City, A NEW BRAIN - Olathe Civic Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions



Runners-Up: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre, FREAKY FRIDAY - New Theatre & Restaurant, A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE SPARKLETONES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park



Runners-Up: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre, SURVIVING HITLER - The White Theatre at the J KC, THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - The White Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD - The Blackbox KC



Runners-Up: GABBY FOR GOD - Arts Asylum, SPILLED MILK - Fishtank Theatre, TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Toby Rodriquez - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Jacobi Robinson - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players), Patrick Sheeley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Kansas City, Scarlett Randolph - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players)

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Patrick Lewallen (Sweeney) Todd - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions



Runners-Up: Mitchell Aiello - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre, Teri Adams - MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD - The Blackbox KC, Kamryn Henderson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Richard Burt - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Olathe Civic Theatre



Runners-Up: Vicky DeLaughder - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association, Fran Opheim - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - 2022, Kevin Fewell - SURVIVING HITLER (A NEW PLAY) - The White Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Joshua Steckelberg - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre



Runners-Up: Nick Padgett - CLUE - Padgett Productions, Casey Andrews - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre, R.H. Wilhoit - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - New Theatre & Restaurant

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - OCTA



Runners-Up: SURVIVING HITLER - The White Theatre, THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association, ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - OCTA

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre



Runners-Up: CLUE - Padgett Productions, THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre, MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD! - The Black Box

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Katie Cooley - CAMP ROCK - Stage Right



Runners-Up: Mitchell Aiello - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players), Mitchell Aiello - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players), Jeremy Smith - MATILDA - The White Theatre at the J KC

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Kelli Harrod - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions



Runners-Up: Mitchell Aiello - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre, Mitchell Aiello - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre, Mitchell Aiello & Billy Eric Robinson - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Jonathan Roberson - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Jonathan Roberston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The White Theatre, Jonathan Robertson - SURVIVING HITLER (A NEW PLAY) - The White Theatre, Jon Robertson - THE ODD COUPLE - The White Theatre at the J KC

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Kevin King - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions



Runners-Up: Mike Ekelburg - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre Scott Murdock - 'TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Cara Parisi - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Warren Campbell - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players), Dighton Tokoi - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players), Kennedy Naseem - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Kansas City

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Casey Andrews - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre



Runners-Up: Noah Lindquist - FREAKY FRIDAY - New Theatre & Restaurant, Cori Weber - SWEENEY TODD - Warwick Theatre, Matthew Lamb - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Matthew Runnels-Rebol - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - OCTA



Runners-Up: Zane Champie - SURVIVING HITLER (A NEW PLAY) - The White Theatre, Ben Renfrow - SURVIVING HITLER (A NEW PLAY) - The White Theatre, Kat Shank - THE LEARNED LADIES - Jewel Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Mike Ott (Colonel Mustard) - CLUE - Padgett Productions



Runners-Up: Darrington Clark - THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre, Ashley Pankow - OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - KC Rep, Jessica Franz-Martin - GABBY FOR GOD - Arts Asylum

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE UGLY DUCKLING - Great Plains Theatre



Runners-Up: ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Right, SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stageright Performing Arts

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

Winner: AKEELAH AND THE BEE - Coterie



Runners-Up: FROZEN JR. - Maples Repertory Theatre FURRY TAILS WITH A TWIST - Maples Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Winner: Stageright Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park, Music Theatre Kansas City, The Barn Players

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: Padgett Productions



Runners-Up: Unicorn Theatre, Black Rep of KC, MTKC Pro