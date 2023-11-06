WE ARE BLOOD: An Immersive Family Drama Horror Play At Olathe Civic Theatre Association

Is family forever? The immersive horror play "We Are Blood," written and directed by local Kansas City playwright Click Here, will take the stage at the Olathe Civic Theatre Association (OCTA) from November 16 to 20, 2023.

In the regional premiere of this new play, a recently widowed New Yorker and her son return to rural Missouri to evict their estranged family from their childhood home. Discovering the house in disrepair and the inhabitants experimenting with occult magic, the family is forced to exorcise demons from their past. This play explores themes of family trauma, loss, and if we can ever truly escape our family history.

"This play premieres right before Thanksgiving when, for many families, things are not alright at home. I want to use horror to explore those anxieties so we can really be immersed in and reckon with them," says Bernsten, who wrote and is directing the play. "It is uniquely exciting to premiere a play in the region where it is set with the hope that it will spark necessary conversations."

The cast features Kendra Keller (Kathleen), Luke Knopke (Raymond), Kelly Main (Nance), Dani Saunders (Lydia), Kelly Cady (Gran), Elizabeth A. Hillman (u/s Nance, Kathleen), and Allyson Tinker (u/s Lydia). The production talent has worked with OCTA, Kansas City Rep, and William Jewell College: with set and prop design by Nathan Wyman, costumes by Brenna McConaughey, lighting by Chuck Cline, and stage management by Ashton Botts.

"I've never seen anything like this play," says Kendra Keller who plays Kathleen. "You don't see a lot of supernatural or horror plays. Couple that with family drama, and there's a real sweet spot."

About OCTA: The Olathe Civic Theatre Association (OCTA) is a vital part of the Kansas City arts community, providing exceptional, quality entertainment while offering a welcoming environment that enhances the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of the community. With "We Are Blood," OCTA continues its tradition of bringing outstanding theatre to the heart of Olathe. "We Are Blood" promises to captivate audiences as it explores the hidden depths of family history.

Don't miss this immersive theatrical experience at OCTA from November 16 to 20, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase at olathetheatre.org.