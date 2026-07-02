Video: 262 Musicians from All 50 States Unite for Virtual 'Star-Spangled Banner' Performance
Dr. Harrison Sheckler leads the Sheckler Virtual Choir & Orchestra, with footage from Kansas City's National WWI Museum.
As America marks its 250th anniversary, pianist, composer, educator, and conductor Dr. Harrison Sheckler has brought together 262 musicians from across the United States—and around the world—for a virtual performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Presented by The Sheckler Virtual Choir & Orchestra, the project features musicians representing all 50 U.S. states, along with international participants from Belgium, Brazil, and Taiwan, making it one of the largest geographically representative virtual performances created in celebration of America's Semiquincentennial.
The ensemble includes:
Professional orchestral musicians
University faculty
Music educators
Church musicians
College students
Community musicians
Young performers
The performance also incorporates footage from the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, showcasing one of the nation's premier historic landmarks.
The project serves as both a patriotic celebration and a testament to the power of music to bring people together across geographic, cultural, and generational boundaries. Participants range from students and community musicians to university professors, professional performers, church musicians, and educators, all contributing to a single performance that reflects the diversity and unity of the American spirit.
Watch the Video:
About The Sheckler Virtual Choir & Orchestra
The Sheckler Virtual Choir & Orchestra is an online collaborative music initiative founded by Dr. Harrison Sheckler that brings together musicians from around the world for large-scale virtual performances celebrating artistic excellence, community, and meaningful shared experiences.
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